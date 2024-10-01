News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

John McDonnell's FUNNY SHORTS to be Presented at Zlock Performing Arts Center

The performance will take place on October 20th.

Sunday October 20 will see an afternoon of laughter with "Funny Shorts", a reading of Doylestown playwright John McDonnell's popular comedic plays. The event will take place on Sunday, October 20 at 3:00 PM at the Zlock Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Bucks County Community College, 275 Swamp Road, Newtown, PA.

The theme of the reading is the Seven Deadly Sins, as McDonnell explains: "These are seven short plays that explore the sins of pride, envy, anger, lust, gluttony, sloth, and greed in a humorous way. I'm delighted to be working with director Fran Young and a cast of very talented Bucks County actors - Righteous Jolly, Sarah LeClair, Nancy Vander Zwan, Dave Levy, Nyiema Lunsford, and Paul Frank -- who are bringing these plays to life. We all need a good laugh these days, and there will be plenty of them on October 20 with 'Funny Shorts'."

Tickets for the event are priced at $20. Tickets can be purchased online at https://funnyshortsatbucks.eventbrite.com, or at the event (doors open at 2:30).

Don't miss out on this hilarious afternoon of live comedic entertainment!




