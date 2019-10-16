Jim Witter Returns With FIRE & RAIN Next Month

From the amazing voice and piano that brought you "The Piano Men," "Feelin' Groovy," and "Coffee House," comes Jim Witter: Fire & Rain. A celebration of the era of James Taylor and Carole King comes to the State Theatre on Friday, November 15th.

Show time is 7:30 PM. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610.252.3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. Sponsored by 99.9 The Hawk and Farmers Insurance - John "JT" Tsiouvaras.

Juno-nominated artist Jim Witter returns to the State Theatre with his incredible band and this time brings the talented Giselle Sanderson. Together they will celebrate the timeless influence of Taylor and King, whose songs earned them induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and innumerable Grammy Awards. Get ready to ride a wave of emotion as Witter and Sanderson take concertgoers on a nostalgic musical journey with such unsurpassed tunes as "You've Got A Friend," "It's Too Late," "Shower The People," and "Tapestry."

"Fire & Rain" is a full-on trip back in time, complete with lava lamps, bellbottom jeans, polyester shirts and leather vests. Join Jim Witter and his long-time bandmates Ian Tanner on bass, Tony Lind on guitar, Jimmy Boudreau on drums, and introducing the incredible Giselle Sanderson on vocals, as they take you back to a decade we all love and fondly remember.

Jim Witter has performed numerous times at the State Theatre. Witter has brought his hit shows "The Piano Men," "Feelin' Groovy" (A Musical Journey Through the 60's Featuring the Music of Simon & Garfunkel) and "Jim Witter's Coffee House" (Celebrating the Folk Favorites of the 60's and 70's) to the historic venue. Jim was also hand-picked to perform a specially-created show for the State Theatre's 90th Anniversary Gala in 2017.

For more, visit jimwitter.ca





