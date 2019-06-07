Jerry Cable Of Stockton Awarded Top Prize In Hamilton Jewelers 'The Art Of Time' Exhibition

Hamilton Jewelers, Princeton Palm Beach, is pleased to announce that Jerry Cable of Stockton, NJ is the winner of the $2,500 prize awarded during The Art of Time Exhibition held on Saturday, June 1. Designed to raise awareness of arts in the Princeton community, artists had the opportunity to have their work seen by thousands during Hamilton's 20th annual Watch Fair event. The exhibit benefited the Arts Council of Princeton.

"Hamilton is so pleased to award Jerry Cable for his wonderful piece, 'Time Out'," says Hamilton Vice President Donna Bouchard. "The Watch Fair/The Art of Time Exhibition was a tremendous success and we are grateful to all the artists who contributed their work for this event."

"When I received the invitation to participate in the exhibit, I knew immediately this was the image to submit. I am honored that the panel of judges awarded my painting the top prize," exclaims Cable.

Born in northeastern Ohio, Jerry Cable, at an early age, discovered his passion for art. Under the tutelage of a private instructor, Cable set out to define himself as an artist. He has since gone on to win numerous awards and has exhibited in more than fifty juried exhibitions including The Philadelphia Sketch Club and The National Art Club of New York City along with more than thirty-five solo exhibitions in Philadelphia, New Jersey, Maine, Connecticut and Ohio.

Founded in New Jersey in 1912, Hamilton has been offering clients the finest quality, value, and design for over 100 years. With a heritage of excellence and family ownership, Hamilton is proud to serve generations of guests with an outstanding experience with each and every visit. Hamilton's expertise in design and manufacturing in its own workshops has produced many exceptional pieces of enduring quality and value. Hamilton is a recognized leader in its commitment to responsible social and business standards, environmental preservation, and community philanthropic support.

