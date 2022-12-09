InterAct Theatre Is Hosting The First-Ever THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Philadelphia, December 12

In partnership with THE DRAMATIST GUILD, InterAct Theatre Company will host THE 24 HOUR PLAYS first ever Philly event! 24 HOUR PLAYS, (est. 1995, Mark Armstrong, artistic director), "brings together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed and performed in 24 hours.

Through our radically-present approach to theater, we make work that responds immediately to the world around us, builds communities and generates new artistic partnerships. Our events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals, as well as productions from London to Los Angeles, Dublin to Minneapolis, Finland to Mexico and more. Since March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated 600 new free-to-view theater pieces featuring over 1000 artists that have been viewed millions of times and are now archived in the Library of Congress."

Philadelphians can now buy tickets to see 24 HOUR PLAYS. The performance will occur at InterAct Theatre Company on Dec 12. 2022 at 8pm and will feature artists from across Philadelphia's vibrant performing arts community. In collaboration with the producers of The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway, this event will shine a spotlight on Philly's thriving theatre scene for a one-night-only event of six world-premiere short plays, directed and performed by the best of our city's actors and directors.

"One of my favorite nights of the year. An anything can happen vibe -for both the actors and the audience ~ Rachel Dratch, SNL alum.

Featuring Boris Danberry, Carlos Campbell, David Bazemore, Jessica DalCanton, Kim Fairbanks, Peter Bisgaier, Sabrina Profitt and Vanessa Sterling; writers include Ang Bey, L Feldman, Michael Hollinger and Nimisha Ladva; directors include Matt Pfeiffer and Tyler Dobrowsky; assistant directors include Becca Smith, Maggie Brennan and Robin Ritter. More cast and creative team announcements coming soon!

Purchase tickets at https://24hourplays.org/philadelphia/