Hedgerow Theatre Company Welcomes LAST CHANCE Back To Theatre This Month

This popular duo will perform Saturday March 25 7 p.m.

Mar. 03, 2023  
Hedgerow Theatre Company's 100th Season will include more than just theatre. The company will welcome Last Chance back to the historic Hedgerow stage. This popular duo will perform Saturday March 25 7 p.m. Oldies trio, Rock Slyde visits Hedgerow for the first time to open. Patrons will enjoy a light reception in the lobby after each show. Ticket options include: a recommended ticket price of $20, a pay-it-forward ticket price for $40, the option to volunteer in lieu of paying, or a pay-what-you-can option. Tickets are available online www.hedgerowtheatre.org. All shows are performed at Hedgerow Theatre located at 64 Rose Valley Rd in Media, PA.

Last Spring, Last Chance performed a concert for Ukrainian Relief. Last Chance, the duo of Ingrid Rosenback and Jack Scott, has played all around the region, including three times at the prestigious Philadelphia Folk Festival. They won a "Folk Hero" contest and were rewarded by opening the 2018 Delmarva Folk Festival. They play exclusively original music. Both sing, Jack plays guitar and banjo and Ingrid adds fiddle and harmonica. Last Chance also created the music for Hedgerow's 2021 production of A Christmas Carol. Learn more about Last Chance at www.lastchanceband.org.

Rock Slyde is a classic rock/oldies trio that has been together in one form or another for over 25 years. The band shape-shifts to perform as a duo or up to a 5 piece band. Playing the music that most everybody knows, and can sing along to, from The Beatles to the Monkees to Elvis and Roy Orbison. Members of the band have shared the stage with The Dovells, The Orlons, and Bobby Rydell. They welcome requests and audience favorites and have themselves a good ol' time.

"We can't wait to welcome Last Chance back to our space and to introduce Rock Slyde to Hedgerow audiences!" said Hedgerow Executive Director Marcie Bramucci," Hedgerow's Executive Artistic Director. "This will be part of a series of one-night events to celebrate our 100th year. These artists will help to shake off winter blues and welcome spring in Rose Valley."


