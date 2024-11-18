News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

HAMILTON Tour Cast To Host Benefit Concert In Philadelphia To Support Recent Hurricane Victims

This special event features performances by the talented cast members, with all proceeds earmarked for the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

By: Nov. 18, 2024
The Angelica cast of HAMILTON, currently playing at the Academy of Music, is hosting a unique cabaret-style benefit concert in Philadelphia to support victims of recent hurricanes.

This special event features performances by the talented cast members, with all proceeds earmarked for the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. This privately organized event, supported by HAMILTON and Ensemble Arts Philly, aims to use their art and platform to make a difference in communities affected by the disasters. 

The show will feature covers of some of the performers' favorite songs, premieres of their original music, fundraiser auctions, and chat backs with special guests!
The event will take place in-person at Underground Arts, and Live Stream for viewers across the country.

Tickets for the evening are available now at www.undergroundarts.org. General Admission starts at $50, while VIP Tickets (that include premium seating and a Meet & Greet with cast members) are $100. Seating is limited so act quickly!

In tandem with the concert, there will be an online Auction of autographed show merchandise, beginning November 12 and lasting through the duration of the concert. Auction information and Donations are accessible at www.go.rallyup.com/riseup




