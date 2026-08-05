ENDGAME to Open at Theatre Exile in September

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The Idiopathic Ridiculopathy Consortium, Philadelphia's theater company known for interpretations of classic absurdist theater, returns to the stage at Theatre Exile, 1340-48 South 13th Street, Philadelphia for this year's Fringe Arts Festival with Samuel Beckett's Endgame.

Endgame will preview Thursday, September 10 @ 7:00 pm and open Friday, September 11 at 7 pm and continue Thursday through Saturday at 7:00 pm, Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm, through Sunday, September 27.

Endgame cast includes David Bardeen as Hamm, John Zak as Clov; Bob Schmidt as Nagg, Tina Ann Brock as Nell. Endgame will be directed by Tina Ann Brock, IRC Producing Artistic Director. Designers: Set and Costumes, Erica Hoelscher, IRC Associate Director; Lighting Design, Tydell Williams.

Samuel Beckett (1906-1989) was an Irish playwright, novelist, poet, and director widely regarded as one of the most important writers of the 20th century. Born in Dublin, Ireland, Beckett studied at Trinity College before moving to Paris, where he became associated with the modernist writer James Joyce. Though influenced by Joyce early in his career, Beckett developed a stark, minimalist style uniquely his own.

Beckett described Endgame not through hidden meanings, but as a "play of moves" likened to a lost chess game. He emphasized the play's tone as a "misery of a comedy" based on the line "Nothing is funnier than unhappiness," demanding it be acted with precise, physical, and musical rhythm rather than psychological depth.

The Idiopathic Ridiculopathy Consortium celebrates 20 years of producing absurdist theater in Philadelphia in May 2026. The company previously tackled Beckett's work to critical acclaim in 2024 with All That Fall (a play for radio). In 2008 the IRC staged several of Beckett's short plays, Catastrophe, Come and Go and Ohio Impromptu, and demonstrated through box office and critical praise that the devoted Philadelphia-area Beckett audiences appreciate his work. Ironically, his best-known works – Endgame and Waiting for Godot -- have been produced by other area theaters over the years and in so doing, have eluded an IRC production. Perhaps this was fortunate timing, insomuch as now, as we approach mid-term elections, the climate seems an ideal time to present this work, hailed by The Independent “…Endgame…confirmed my growing conviction that Beckett is the greatest dramatist to use the English language since Shakespeare.”

Although staring into the void may sound bleak, the writers of the Theater of the Absurd saw their world with a dark sense of humor. Of the senselessness of life, Absurdist author Eugene Ionesco wrote, “The unendurable admits of no solution, and only the unendurable is profoundly tragic, profoundly comic and essentially theatrical.”

Endgame was published in French (Fin de partie) in 1957, four years after his work Waiting for Godot premiered, Beckett wrote Endgame first, and later on, he cited the lesser-known work as his favorite of his plays. The first production of Endgame was in London in 1957, performed in French. Written in the aftermath of WWII, the play explores the subject of survival in the face of an uncomprehending and incomprehensible world.

The choice of Samuel Beckett's Endgame for this year's Fringe Festival Production seemed particularly appropriate given the current tumult of American government and the cultural conversation concerning the dangers and potential for the dissolution of structures of American democracy. The word “endgame” has itself taken a prominent place in everyday conversation, no doubt as a marker of how serious the potential loss of democratic guardrails and structures is. While the play's questions of life's meaning, what happens as a life is nearing its end, and how our relations to one another in that process become a focus, our existential musings are ignited by context -- the state of the world around us. Many would argue that the events of the last several years have ignited that examination. It is with that context in mind that we are interpreting Beckett's text in 2026.

Writing in both English and French, Beckett explored themes of memory, loneliness, failure, and the search for meaning in an uncertain world. His work is known for sparse language, dark humor, and profound emotional depth. In 1969, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for writing that “transmuted the destitution of modern man into his exaltation.” Beckett remains one of the most influential voices in modern literature and theater.

Season 2026-2027 marks The Idiopathic Ridiculopathy Consortium's 20th season presenting rarely-produced absurdist gems from authors around the globe. Known for their humorous and thoughtful interpretations of seldom-seen works, the IRC's 2023-2024 season included a well-received production of Samuel Beckett's All That Fall (a play for radio). The company's 19 seasons prior included Tina Howe's

Painting Churches, Tennessee Williams' The Two Character Play, The Eccentricities of a Nightingale, Christopher Durang's Betty's Summer Vacation and William Inge's Come Back, Little Sheba. Their last staged production pre-pandemic was in February 2020, with a re-imagining of Eugene Ionesco's The Bald Soprano at the historic Bethany Mission Gallery in Spring Garden. In May 2020, the company launched a virtual conversation series, Into the Absurd: An Existential Dinner Conversation, featuring 68 episodes spotlighting artists, directors and creators in Philadelphia and around the world, hosted by IRC co-founder and producing artistic director Tina Ann Brock.

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