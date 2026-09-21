Feature: THE FULTON THEATRE at Lancaster, PA

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Fulton Theatre: The Grand Old Lady of Prince Street by JP Phillips

Before the Civil War, before electric lights, there was the Fulton Hall in Lancaster, PA. It was built in 1852 as a community meeting spot and venue for concerts, lectures and theatrical performances. Named for Lancaster County native Robert Fulton of steamboat fame, the building is a National Historic Landmark. It’s the oldest continuously-operating entertainment venue in the country.

HISTORY

It was built on the foundation of a pre-revolutionary jailhouse, and still shares the back wall with the old prison. Traveling shows, such as Buffalo Bill Cody and Wild Bill Hickok, performed here in the 1800s. Mark Twain lectured here in 1872.

In 1904, as New York’s Broadway district was moving “uptown” and the first theatres were being built in the Times Square area, the Fulton (by then the Fulton Opera House) was already receiving its second major facelift.

The Great Depression was a difficult period for many theaters, and business remained challenging for the next 30 years. The Fulton resorted to being mostly a movie house to keep the doors open, but also hosted some famous names. WC Fields, Al Jolson, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Audrey Hepburn, Debbie Reynolds, Basil Rathbone all performed here.

Concerned citizens committed to preserving the theatre and keep it from the wrecking ball created the Fulton Opera House Foundation in the 1960s. Over time, the interior was finally restored to the opulent Neo-classical and Victorian architectural style you see today. It boasts ornate plaster ceilings, upper boxes, two levels of balconies, and state-of-the-art 21st century theatrical technology. The venue again hosted concerts, traveling shows, and its own productions.

View from the stage (Courtesy photo)

It became a professional regional theatre in association with the Actor’s Equity Association in 1983. Since then, they produce all of their own shows. Kevin Faraci, the Director of Marketing, said that there is a staff of about 65 to make it all happen. Departments include administrative, creative, scenic design, costumes, and props—all done in house.

The 650-seat theatre has never looked better. In addition to a beautiful interior, there are comfortable lounging spaces overlooking the business district, a

Beautiful plasterwork on the proscenium (photo: JP Phillips)

bar, concession area, and gift shop. “It feels like a Broadway house,” Faraci said. “She's the grand old lady of Prince Street.”

COMMUNITY

Both Faraci and Artistic Director Marc Robin credit the Lancaster community for keeping the doors open for 175 years. Since the Fulton is non-profit, money is raised through grants, individual and corporate sponsors, ticket sales, subscriptions, and donations to the Fulton Opera House Foundation.

“We built what you're sitting in right now [the office space where we had our conversation]. Five years ago, this was a parking lot,” Robin said. “Thanks to the unbelievable efforts of this community and our staff, we raised $32 million to basically purchase this entire block and make the complex you just saw.” As part of this recent purchase and renovations, there are expanded rehearsal facilities and even built apartments next door where traveling performers can live and take an elevator right to the theatre.

THE JONATHAN GROFF CONNECTION

Before Spring Awakening, before Hamilton and a Tony win for Merrily We Roll Along, Lancaster native Jonathan Groff tread the boards of the Fulton Theatre during his teenage years. Groff recounted how important the Fulton and other regional theatres were to his early career in “Good Hang,” a podcast recorded earlier this year. It allowed him to work with professional Broadway actors at a young age and gave him the inspiration to go to New York and audition.

Rags reunion earlier this year after a performance of Just in Time. Curt Dale Clark, Tari Kelly, Marc Robin, Jonathan Groff (Courtesy Photo). Clark, Groff, and Kelly were actors in the show. Robin directed the show at the Fulton.

Robin talked about first meeting Groff in 2001. “He was in Evita, my very first show here,” he said. “The thing about Jonathan that has been consistent all throughout the world, of anybody you talk to about him; he has this special twinkle in his eye and a passion for our industry. And my understanding is, to this day, he will still stand in the wings and watch the show of the scenes he's not in, just to give that kind of love and support. He did with Evita. He certainly did with Rags (Robin’s second show at the Fulton).”

CHOOSING SHOWS

The Fulton has two main theatres—the main stage, and a more intimate venue called the Tell Studio Theatre located on the fourth floor. Robin explained how he, as the Artistic Director, selects shows. “We have to know who our people are, we have to know what this city is,” he said. “Can we improve the lives of everyone around here by what we show? Can we take them along for that ride or do we need to show them something new, something challenging? Do we need to start a conversation? Or do we need to gain trust by showing them something familiar, so that we can show them something different later? There's a gigantic balance. Every single show that I think of I put it through the lens of, ‘Does our community want to see it?’ So upstairs (the Studio) my lens is, ‘what do I want them to talk about or just excite them in a small space?’ Downstairs (the Main Stage), I put on my commercial producer hat.” In addition to these two series, they also have family shows on select Saturday mornings.

THE CURRENT 2026-27 SEASON

This year, the Fulton has something for everyone. The Fulton invites you to enjoy Lancaster City, the history, the people, the artistry, and everything that makes this theatre such a special place. Visit thefulton.org for more information and tickets.

Mainstage:

Ragtime: September 25- October 18

Annie: November 20 – December 31

Peter Pan Goes Wrong: January 22 – February 14

Come From Away: March 12 – April 4

My Fair Lady: April 23 – May 16

Phantom: June 11 – July 11

Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series:

Murder at Ackerton Manor: October 16 – November 8

Ebenezer Scrooge’s Big Lancaster Christmas Show: December 4 – December 27

A Streetcar Named Desire: April 2 – 25

Gutenberg the Musical: May 14 – June 6

Eichmann Family Series

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas: November 28 – December 26

A year with Frog and Toad: March 20 – April 3

The Lightning Thief: May 1 – May 15

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