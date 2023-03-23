GASLIGHT, IT'S ONLY A PLAY & More Set for Act II Playhouse 2023-2024 Season

Act II Playhouse has announced its 2023-2024 season celebrating 25 years in Ambler.

All six productions are Act II Playhouse Premieres marking the Playhouse's Silver Anniversary.

"Act II Playhouse has become a fixture of the Ambler community," said Artistic Director Tony Braithwaite. "I am so proud of the work that we do at the Playhouse bringing world-class live theatre to Montgomery County here in the heart of Ambler. Our Silver Anniversary season has something for everyone: a bit of drama, a little suspense, some history, music, and lots of laughter!"

Subscriptions and discount rates are now available for all six productions.

The season kicks off with the comedy, "Boca" by Jessica Provenz. In a series of interweaving comedic scenes, the residents of the Boca Oasis retirement community learn that the key to happiness lies so much closer than they ever thought. "Boca" runs August 1 - August 27, 2023.

A classic thriller follows with "Gaslight" by Patrick Hamilton. In Victorian London, newlywed Bella Manningham finds herself questioning her very sanity as she hears unexplained noises in her own new home and watches the gas lamps dim for no reason. The perfect fall chiller, "Gaslight" runs September 26 - October 22, 2023.

Tony Braithwaite takes to the Act II stage in a World Premiere holiday celebration entitled, "Christmas in the Catskills." Watch as Philadelphia's funniest man pays tribute to legends of comedy like Don Rickles, Rodney Dangerfield, and Mel Brooks. "Christmas in the Catskills" runs December 5 - December 30, 2023.

Audiences who enjoyed last season's intimate look at the life of Eleanor Roosevelt in "Eleanor" will not want to miss "Tea For Three: Lady Bird, Pat & Betty" by Eric H. Weinbeger and Elaine Bromka. One actress will take on the roles of these three renowned first ladies in a performance sure to make you both laugh and cry. "Tea For Three" runs January 23 - February 18, 2024.

Next up is another comedy, "It's Only a Play", a biting showbiz satire by Terrence McNally. Braithwaite leads a hilarious ensemble in this show that proves the real drama on Broadway comes after the performance as the creative team await the first reviews. "It's Only a Play" runs March 19 - April 14, 2024.

Rounding out the season is the musical, "Forever Plaid" by Stuart Ross. This beloved Jukebox musical is an ode to the music of the 1950s and sure to have audiences humming along with the whole show! "Forever Plaid" runs May 21 - June 16, 2024.

Additional information on each production can be found at act2.org/season/2023-2024season/

Individual tickets for all six shows go on sale June 1, 2023. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. and orders can be made by phone or in person or online at act2.org.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction. Act II Playhouse has received 43 Barrymore nominations and 6 Barrymore Awards. Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998; in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the 3rd Artistic Director in the theatre's history.