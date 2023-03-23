Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GASLIGHT, IT'S ONLY A PLAY & More Set for Act II Playhouse 2023-2024 Season

All six productions are Act II Playhouse Premieres marking the Playhouse’s Silver Anniversary.

Mar. 23, 2023  
GASLIGHT, IT'S ONLY A PLAY & More Set for Act II Playhouse 2023-2024 Season

Act II Playhouse has announced its 2023-2024 season celebrating 25 years in Ambler.

All six productions are Act II Playhouse Premieres marking the Playhouse's Silver Anniversary.

"Act II Playhouse has become a fixture of the Ambler community," said Artistic Director Tony Braithwaite. "I am so proud of the work that we do at the Playhouse bringing world-class live theatre to Montgomery County here in the heart of Ambler. Our Silver Anniversary season has something for everyone: a bit of drama, a little suspense, some history, music, and lots of laughter!"

Subscriptions and discount rates are now available for all six productions.

The season kicks off with the comedy, "Boca" by Jessica Provenz. In a series of interweaving comedic scenes, the residents of the Boca Oasis retirement community learn that the key to happiness lies so much closer than they ever thought. "Boca" runs August 1 - August 27, 2023.

A classic thriller follows with "Gaslight" by Patrick Hamilton. In Victorian London, newlywed Bella Manningham finds herself questioning her very sanity as she hears unexplained noises in her own new home and watches the gas lamps dim for no reason. The perfect fall chiller, "Gaslight" runs September 26 - October 22, 2023.

Tony Braithwaite takes to the Act II stage in a World Premiere holiday celebration entitled, "Christmas in the Catskills." Watch as Philadelphia's funniest man pays tribute to legends of comedy like Don Rickles, Rodney Dangerfield, and Mel Brooks. "Christmas in the Catskills" runs December 5 - December 30, 2023.

Audiences who enjoyed last season's intimate look at the life of Eleanor Roosevelt in "Eleanor" will not want to miss "Tea For Three: Lady Bird, Pat & Betty" by Eric H. Weinbeger and Elaine Bromka. One actress will take on the roles of these three renowned first ladies in a performance sure to make you both laugh and cry. "Tea For Three" runs January 23 - February 18, 2024.

Next up is another comedy, "It's Only a Play", a biting showbiz satire by Terrence McNally. Braithwaite leads a hilarious ensemble in this show that proves the real drama on Broadway comes after the performance as the creative team await the first reviews. "It's Only a Play" runs March 19 - April 14, 2024.

Rounding out the season is the musical, "Forever Plaid" by Stuart Ross. This beloved Jukebox musical is an ode to the music of the 1950s and sure to have audiences humming along with the whole show! "Forever Plaid" runs May 21 - June 16, 2024.

Additional information on each production can be found at act2.org/season/2023-2024season/

Individual tickets for all six shows go on sale June 1, 2023. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. and orders can be made by phone or in person or online at act2.org.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction. Act II Playhouse has received 43 Barrymore nominations and 6 Barrymore Awards. Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998; in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the 3rd Artistic Director in the theatre's history.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



May Pang to Showcase Her Candid Photos of John Lennon at a Special Exhibition at City Wine Photo
May Pang to Showcase Her Candid Photos of John Lennon at a Special Exhibition at City Winery
A collection of these private photographs will be on display and available for purchase at City Winery, Fashion District at East Market, 990 Filbert Street in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16.
EgoPo To Present World Premiere Performances of Harlem Renaissance Novel PLUM BUN This Apr Photo
EgoPo To Present World Premiere Performances of Harlem Renaissance Novel PLUM BUN This April
EgoPo's 2022-2023 Harlem Renaissance Season, co-presented with Theatre in the X, will close with the world premiere theatrical staging of Jessie Redmon Fauset's Plum Bun in the month of her 141st birthday.
National Evening Of Science On Screen Brings Science To Cinemas Across The U.S. Photo
National Evening Of Science On Screen Brings Science To Cinemas Across The U.S.
The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and the Coolidge Corner Theatre announce the 2023 National Evening of Science on Screen, coming to cinemas across the nation on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. That evening, participating organizations will use one of the nation's favorite pastimes—going to the movies—to promote public understanding of science.
Philadelphias Recording Artist Kevin Ross Prepares For Sold Out Concert At Phillys City Wi Photo
Philadelphia's Recording Artist Kevin Ross Prepares For Sold Out Concert At Philly's City Winery
Philadelphia native and national top charting R & B artist Kevin Ross is preparing for a sold out homecoming performance at Philly's City Winery on April 14, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


May Pang to Showcase Her Candid Photos of John Lennon at a Special Exhibition at City WineryMay Pang to Showcase Her Candid Photos of John Lennon at a Special Exhibition at City Winery
March 26, 2023

A collection of these private photographs will be on display and available for purchase at City Winery, Fashion District at East Market, 990 Filbert Street in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16.
EgoPo To Present World Premiere Performances of Harlem Renaissance Novel PLUM BUN This AprilEgoPo To Present World Premiere Performances of Harlem Renaissance Novel PLUM BUN This April
March 24, 2023

EgoPo's 2022-2023 Harlem Renaissance Season, co-presented with Theatre in the X, will close with the world premiere theatrical staging of Jessie Redmon Fauset's Plum Bun in the month of her 141st birthday.
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Lights Up Big Screen For April and May FilmsUptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Lights Up Big Screen For April and May Films
March 24, 2023

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is once again lighting up its big screen for the Spring. Learn more about the full lineup here!
Philly Celebrates Jazz 2023 Comes to Chris' Jazz CafePhilly Celebrates Jazz 2023 Comes to Chris' Jazz Cafe
March 24, 2023

Philly and the whole country is commemorating Jazz Appreciation Month in April which honors the sound, history, culture and the legends of an American music genre. Legendary venue Chris’ Jazz Café has earmarked Thursday, April 27th for a special celebration in conjunction with the City of Philadelphia Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy’s Philly Celebrates Jazz 2023 calendar of jazz-inspired events.
Laurin Talese to Star in LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL at Philadelphia Theatre CompanyLaurin Talese to Star in LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL at Philadelphia Theatre Company
March 23, 2023

Philadelphia Theatre Company will produce Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, written by Lanie Robertson with musical arrangements by Danny Holgate. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!
share