Experience the World Premiere of RHYTHM BATH, an Immersive Dance Installation at the 2023 Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Dates: September 17 - 24, 2023.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

Renowned choreographer Susan Marshall and Tony Award-winning set designer Mimi Lien, in conjunction with the Temple University Institute on Disabilities, combine forces to create Rhythm Bath, an immersive and inclusive dance installation. Rhythm Bath blends performance, meditation, and wonder, inviting guests to sense the dance happening around them. This world premiere experience will play at the Christ Church Neighborhood House in Philadelphia from September 17 through the 24, 2023.

Rhythm Bath investigates the pleasurable and gentle power of rhythm and interpersonal synchrony to foster a sense of connection with one's self and others.

"With Rhythm Bath, I'm inviting audiences to gather and enjoy performance in an environment where there's no 'right' way to be," notes Marshall. "Our creative team is hoping to create a level playing field in which a certain way of being in-or controlling-one's body is not privileged."

During Rhythm Bath, guests may come and go as they like while exploring the accessible, transporting space of shifting fabric, light, sound, and movement. Dancers will perform in the space, intermittently, over the course of an hour, through the set installations and amongst the audience who may move through the spaces. The dancing need not be watched sequentially; audiences may come and go.

Rhythm Bath was developed in conversation and collaboration with those who identify as neurodiverse. The artists and producers use the term "neurodiverse" to primarily describe people with disabilities that affect motor control and vocalization, including autism, apraxia, Parkinson's disease, Tourette's syndrome and a range of developmental disabilities. With these individuals in mind, Rhythm Bath examines questions of audience invitation and exclusion within contemporary performance. It is designed to be welcoming and accessible to-not just adapted for-the neurodiverse and neurotypical communities.

"This work is an extension of the Institute's social justice mission and Susan Marshall's advocacy as an artist and a parent," said Sally Gould Taylor, PhD, Executive Director, Institute on Disabilities. "Rhythm Bath reflects our shared interest in agency and interdependency by examining questions of audience invitation and exclusion within contemporary performance."

Performance Schedule

Christ Church Neighborhood House, located at 20 N. American Street, Philadelphia, will be transformed into a space that is open to ticket holders for exploration before and after performances, similar to an art installation. Dancers perform in the space, intermittently, over the course of an hour.

Sunday 9/17

3pm - 7pm         

Performances at 3:30pm and 5:15pm

Wednesday 9/20

1:30pm - 5:30pm

Performances at 2:00pm and 3:45pm

Thursday 9/21

6pm - 10pm

Performances at 6:30pm and 8:15pm

Friday 9/22

6pm - 10pm

Performances at 6:30pm and 8:15pm

Saturday 9/23

12:30pm - 10pm

Performances at 1:00pm, 2:45pm, 6:30pm, and 8:15pm

Sunday 9/24

3pm - 7pm         

Performances at 3:30pm and 5:15pm

Ticketing Tiers

The producers of the work know that the high cost of tickets can create a barrier to accessing the arts. When reserving tickets, they invite guests to use a tiered ticketing payment model. Ticket sales help support artists and future productions. All donations are appreciated.

Available at Click Here


