Experience BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA Outdoors At Theater With A View

Theater with a View, the highly-acclaimed professional theatre company located in the Valley Forge region of Pennsylvania, returns this September with a production that is a perfect fit for the intimate outdoor home of the company. Anna Moench's BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA will play at the Pottstown venue from September 4 through September 14, 2019. Press are invited to the September 5 performance at 7PM.

A play about fathers and daughters, BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA tells the story of John, an avid birder, and his adult daughter Caitlyn, who is developing an interest. The play traces their relationship over the course of more than a decade of autumn visits in their suburban backyard in Maryland. A play that asks what binds us, what divides us, and how we struggle to understand the ones we love the most, year after year, Anna Moench's BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA was a 2017 Kilroys List Honorable Mention. The Kilroys includes the results of an annual industry survey of excellent new plays by woman, trans, and non-binary playwrights. It is a tool for producers committed to ending the systemic underrepresentation of woman, trans, and non-binary playwrights in the American theater.

The Theater with a View production will be directed by Jessica O'Hara-Baker, making her company debut. Ms. O'Hara-Baker's recent directing credits include Continuing the Conversation (Dreamcatcher Rep); Twelve Angry Men (Associate Dir., NYU Tisch); Cardinal (AD, Second Stage); The Fucking Problem (NY Fringe). She directed award winning short The Green Lotto, new web series What Am I Doing Here?, and co-founded the filmmaking collective Burn it Down. Casting will be announced at a later date.

BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA is also an ideal fit for late summer in the Theater with a View venue, a gorgeous outdoor estate that has presented site-specific, environmental, and other non-traditional stagings of contemporary plays since 2014, including the regional premiere of On The Exhale, Rabbit Hole, Detroit, and more.

BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA will run September 4 through September 14, 2019, Wednesday through Saturday at 7PM, and Sunday at 6PM at Sycamore Hill, 481 Ebelhare Road, Pottstown, PA. Tickets are $30 to reserve a seat, $20 for students. For more information, or to book tickets, visit theaterwithaview.com.





