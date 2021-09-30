Exclusive: Kaden Kearney Will Star As Emma In THE PROM National Tour; Full Cast Announced

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

Casting has been announced for the upcoming National Tour of The Prom. Kaden Kearney (they/them) will star as Emma, Kalyn West as Alyssa Green, Courtney Balan as Dee Dee Allen, Patrick Wetzel as Barry Glickman, Emily Borromeo as Angie Dickinson, Bud Weber as Trent Oliver, Sinclair Mitchell as Mr. Hawkins Ashanti J'Aria as Mrs. Greene, and Shavey Brown as Sheldon Saperstein.

Rounding out the ensemble are Jordan Alexander, Gabrielle Beckford, Ashley Bruce, Olivia Rose Cece, Maurice Dawkins, Jordan De Leon, Shawn Alynda Fisher, James Caleb Grice, Megan Grosso, Chloe Rae Kehm, Braden Allen King, Brandon J. Large, Christopher McCrewell, Adriana Negron, Lexie Plath, Brittany Nicole Williams, Thad Turner Wilson and Josh Zacher.

The hilarious hit Broadway musical comedy, which won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical will run technical rehearsals at the Carson Center in Paducah, KY before officially launching at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, followed by a multi-season tour that will visit more than 20 cities in the 2021-22 season.

The Prom National Tour Schedule

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award® winner Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin, Mean Girls), The Prom features a book by Tony Award® winner Bob Martin (Elf, The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award® nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award® nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf the Musical) and lyrics by Tony Award® nominee Chad Beguelin with scenic design by Tony Award® winner Scott Pask (The Book of Mormon), costume design by Tony Award® winner Ann Roth (The Book of Mormon) and Matthew Pachtman (The Book of Mormon), lighting design by Tony Award® winner Natasha Katz (Diana: The Musical), sound design by Tony Award® winner Brian Ronan (Mrs. Doubtfire, Mean Girls), wig and hair design by Josh Marquette (Pretty Woman, Means Girls), make-up design by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Mean Girls), orchestrations by Tony Award® winner Larry Hochman (Hello, Dolly!), music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Mean Girls) and casting by The Telsey Office.

THE PROM is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.

THE PROM made its world premiere at The Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, GA, Susan V. Booth, Artistic Director, in 2016, and played its final performance at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway on August 11, 2019 after playing 23 previews and 310 regular performances.