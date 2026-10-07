Erin Riley Discusses THE MIGHTY WMMR at Bucks County Playhouse

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From Journey and Bon Jovi to Pat Benatar and Poison, the songs that powered rock radio in the 1980s are also at the heart of Bucks County Playhouse’s production of “Rock of Ages.” On Thursday, October 22, the Playhouse will explore the era from a distinctly Philadelphia perspective when music executive and author Erin Riley discusses her new book, “The Mighty WMMR: An Oral History of Philadelphia’s Rock Radio Revolution,” as part of the Playhouse’s free Spotlight Series.

The conversation begins at 4:15 pm, immediately following the 1:30 pm matinee of “Rock of Ages.” The Spotlight event is free and open to everyone; attendance at the performance is not required. Reservations are highly recommended as space is limited. To reserve a seat, visit BucksCountyPlayhouse.org.

The Spotlight Series is a free program designed to illuminate the ideas, artists, history and cultural context surrounding productions on the Playhouse’s mainstage.

Riley knows the world of rock radio firsthand. During a 40-year career in the music business, she programmed hit songs for major-market stations including Philadelphia’s WMMR-FM and KROQ-FM in Los Angeles. She later led the Philadelphia GRAMMY Chapter and founded Rock & Roll After School, where young musicians wrote and performed original songs.

Her new book, “The Mighty WMMR: An Oral History of Philadelphia’s Rock Radio Revolution” (Temple University Press, 2026), chronicles the personalities, music and moments that helped make WMMR an enduring force in Philadelphia rock culture. The book has received endorsements from Jon Bon Jovi and Joan Jett. Riley, who lives in Lambertville, NJ, is also the author of “A Dark Force: 20 Years with a Covert Narcissist” and serves as Music Supervisor for the series “The Recording Artist.”

Riley’s appearance coincides with the Playhouse production of “Rock of Ages,” the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical built around some of the most recognizable rock anthems of the 1980s.

Set on Hollywood’s legendary Sunset Strip, “Rock of Ages” follows small-town dreamers Sherrie and Drew as they chase love and rock-and-roll stardom against a soundtrack packed with hits made famous by Journey, Bon Jovi, Foreigner, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Poison and more. The musical features songs including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “Here I Go Again,” “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

“‘Rock of Ages’ is the soundtrack of the ’80s wrapped inside a big, funny Broadway musical. While people may not immediately recognize the title — the minute they understand what it is and hear what music is in it, they get excited,” says Bucks County Playhouse Producing Artistic Director BT McNicholl. “They know every song. And while we’re giving ‘Rocky Horror’ a break this year, we’re definitely not giving up the party. Come dressed for the occasion, get ready to sing along and get ready to rock.”

“Rock of Ages” is directed and choreographed by Shea Sullivan, whose previous work at Bucks County Playhouse includes “Leader of the Pack” and “Last of the Red Hot Mamas.”

Performances of “Rock of Ages” run October 10 through November 1 at Bucks County Playhouse, 70 S. Main Street, New Hope, PA. Special Pay-What-You-Can performance is Tuesday, October 13 at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $39 and are available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at 215-862-2121.

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