Bucks County Playhouse to Offer Fall Acting, Dance, Voiceover Classes

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Bucks County Playhouse announced a fall lineup of adult education classes in addition to the one-night only Masterclass (September 28 with Dani Tucci-Juraga) going on through October 2026. The courses are designed for theater enthusiasts as well as performers and professionals seeking stronger skills in the areas of acting, singing and dance.

Classes will take place in Lambertville Hall, 57 Bridge Street, Lambertville, NJ. Visit ww.BucksCountyPlayhouse.org for more information and to register or contact Alexandra Kostis Triantafyllos, Education Coordinator with questions at akostis@buckscountyplayhouse.org.

The Next Stage: Audition Prep

September 15 - October 20, 2026 • Tuesdays, 5:00pm - 6:00pm • Victoria Ann Scovens • Ages 13+

Students will bring their audition to the next level with “Hamilton” Alum, Victoria Ann Scovens. This class focuses on building confidence by developing performance skills through analysis, mock auditions, and individualized coaching. This is a safe and supportive space to work out kinks, try something new, and ask all the questions. Students will walk away prepared to enter the “next stage” with three songs to add to their book chosen specifically to highlight the unique strengths of individual performers.

Dancing Through The Decades: Musical Theater Dance • September 15 - October 20, 2026 • Tuesdays, 6:00pm - 7:00pm • Victoria Ann Scovens • Ages 13+

Each week features a new song and style from Broadway’s most beloved classics from The Golden Age to Contemporary. Whether a seasoned performer or someone who simply loves to move, this class is all about fun, expression, and camaraderie.

About the Instructor: Victoria Ann Scovens is an actor, singer, dancer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from Easton, PA. She spent three years playing Eliza in “Hamilton (And Peggy Tour)” and has performed and taught across the West Coast and Canada. After taking a hiatus to move to Denver, Victoria taught performing arts to at-risk youth in Aurora, CO, while also writing music. Now back on the East Coast, Victoria is focused on continuing their performance career, recording an EP, and helping to create more access to arts education.

Musical Theater Jazz

September 15 - October 20, 2026 • Tuesdays, 7:30pm - 8:30pm • Remy Barson • Ages 13+

Jump into the world of Musical Theatre Dance with this all-levels class. Here, students will build their technical skill, familiarity with Jazz Dance terminology, and confidence in dance. Each week students will learn a new combination set in the world and style of a different musical, and students will have the chance to not only dance, but bring story, character, and fun to each of the combinations.

About the Instructor: Remy Barson is a director, choreographer, and educator from Bucks County, Pennsylvania. A graduate of Wagner College, they have directed and choreographed at Paper Mill Playhouse, The University of Pennsylvania, and Elon University. They currently work as a teaching artist with PMP, Bucks County Playhouse, and Disney Theatrical Group. They also work as a college audition coach with ACTAbove, helping students gain acceptance to top collegiate theatre programs including Elon, Penn State, The Boston Conservatory and Shenandoah Conservatory.

Your Body Tells The Story

September 16 - October 21, 2026 • Wednesdays, 5:00pm to 6:00pm • Stephanie Van Huss • Ages 13+

Whether stepping onto a stage or speaking in front of a room, your body is always telling a story. In this six-week movement and embodiment course, students will explore how physical choices influence confidence, communication, and character development. Drawing from movement analysis and theatrical acting principles, actors will learn techniques for building compelling, physically grounded characters. Non-actors will discover tools for developing presence, confidence, and authenticity when speaking, presenting, or leading others. Through guided exercises, movement exploration, and practical application, students will leave with a deeper understanding of how embodiment can transform both performance and everyday communication.

About the Instructor: Stephanie Van Huss has been a professional theater-maker and educator for over 12 years. She holds degrees from Rutgers University in Theater Arts & English Literature, and a Masters Degree in Education. Van Huss is a professional Intimacy Director and Coordinator throughout the tri-state area. She currently serves as the Intimacy Director-in-Residence at Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage in West Orange, NJ. Her practices for healthy staged intimacy have been used to choreograph and train participants in K-12, collegiate, community, and professional performing arts settings. She has been the Director of Education for New Jersey Center for Theatrical Intimacy since 2021.

Breaking into the Voiceover World – Intro Level

September 16 - October 7, 2026 • Wednesdays, 6:30pm to 8:30pm • Pete DeMeo • Ages 16+



Back by popular demand: Breaking into the Voiceover World with Pete DeMeo! There’s never been a better time to break into the voiceover world. Almost all voiceover work can now be done remotely from home! In this introductory class, students will receive individual coaching on proper voiceover technique for TV and radio commercials and promos, how to approach and personalize copy, how to make a demo and get an agent, and how to work from the comfort of your home.

About the Instructor: You hear Pete every morning as the in-show voice of The Today Show on NBC. As an Emmy-nominated voice over artist, he has voiced hundreds of commercial, promo and political spots for national TV and radio, in addition to narrating over 400 documentaries for The Discovery Channel, HBO, The Learning Channel, A&E, National Geographic, The History Channel, PBS and Animal Planet.

Madcap Misadventures

September 17 - October 22, 2026 • Thursdays, 6:00pm - 9:00pm • Griffin Horn • Ages 16+

Gamers will discover their own adventure through the “Dungeons & Dragons’” quest “The Sunless Citadel.” Participants in this class will improvise an entire fantasy story about ragtag adventurers setting out for their first big score and discovering more peril than they ever bargained for. For experienced D&D players, this is a madcap level 1 adventure through “The Sunless Citadel” from “Tales from the Yawning Portal,” with improv games adding extra dynamics to each encounter. For new D&D players, this is a group extended improvised story and a great introduction to the story, and strategy, of “Dungeons & Dragons.”

About the Instructor: Griffin Horn is a playwright, director, dramaturg, and teaching artist. B.A. in Drama from Kenyon College, M.F.A. in Playwriting from Temple University. Full-length plays include “Our Hopeful Anxious Hearts,” which received a reading at PlayPenn, and was a finalist for the Terrence McNally Award. Directed “Voices” by Joy Nash, “Promises to Keep: A Yuletide Ceremony,” and “The Half of It” by Domenick Scudera, at Phillips’ Mill, in addition to a reading of “Divided We…” by Dave Ebersole at the Media Arts Council. Alumnus of The Foundry, and the Playwrights Cohort, both run by PlayPenn.

Beginner Adult Tap

September 23 - October 28, 2026 • Wednesdays, 4:00pm – 5:00pm • Julie Johnson Thick • Ages 16+

Led by professional dancer, Julie Johnson Thick, in this six-week class students will learn basic tap steps, fun combinations and further explore this great American dance tradition.

About the Instructor: Julie Johnson Thick, choreographer, is an adjunct with priority status, teaching Rider’s Musical Theatre majors tap dance since 2013. Johnson Thick and her husband Bob founded the Off-Broadstreet Theatre in Hopewell where she functioned as Managing Producer and Choreographer. Together they produced over 300 shows in 32 years. In NYC, Johnson Thick danced with Gregory Hines’s Tap Company and Luigi Jazz. Johnson Thick has worked as a guest artist at The Ed Sullivan Theatre, Hines and Hatchet, Broadway Dance Center and continues to teach at a NJ dance studio. Her diversified background even includes being the NJAIAW Collegiate State All-Around Champion in gymnastics.

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