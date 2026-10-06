Ensemble Arts Philly Reveals 2026 Holiday Programming

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Ensemble Arts Philly celebrates the 2026 holiday season with an array of joyful events reflecting the broad interests of the diverse region—from orchestral music and Broadway to gospel and jazz, participation from esteemed Resident Company Philadelphia Ballet, and much more.

“Whether it’s community voices joining together to fill the Kimmel Center Plaza with holiday spirit during the WRTI Silent Night Sing-In & Swing-In, or thousands of Tuba Christmas participants offering a joyful, whimsical reminder that the arts meet people where they are, it’s impossible not to feel the power of participation and belonging through Ensemble Arts Philly’s holiday programming,” said Ryan Fleur, president and CEO. “As we look ahead to the holiday season and the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts’ 25th anniversary in December, I am reminded how fortunate we are to steward spaces that mean so much to so many, and to serve a mission that places creativity, access, and community at its center.”

The seasonal festivities kick off this year with two annual giving opportunities. Visitors are encouraged to make a child’s holiday shine a little brighter by bringing unwrapped toys to donation boxes in the Kimmel Center, Academy of Music, and Miller Theater from November 23–December 20 as part of the annual CBS Philadelphia Joy of Sharing Toy Drive, an initiative benefiting the Salvation Army and Mothers In Charge. The week of Thanksgiving, the annual WMGK Turkey Drop celebrates its 25th year (November 24); the public is encouraged to donate frozen turkeys in-person that day or make monetary donations, benefiting neighbors at CityTeam, an organization that distributes the donations to individuals and families in need. WMGK will broadcast live from the front of the Kimmel Center on Broad Street from 6 AM to 12 PM.

On Thanksgiving Day, Ensemble Arts Philly returns to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, once again taking part in the 6ABC Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade (November 26), with performances from PHILADANCO!, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and an array of performances from the 2026–27 Broadway season, including Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen, Maybe Happy Ending, and Waitress.

The Philadelphia Orchestra presents a variety of holiday events, including Handel’s Messiah (December 4–5), Children’s Holiday Spectacular (December 5), Bach’s Christmas Oratorio (December 12–13), The Glorious Sound of Christmas (December 17–20), New Year’s Eve Concert (December 31), and Wonderful Waltzes (January 2, 2026).

Resident Company Philadelphia Ballet proudly presents the return of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker (December 4–31), a dazzling holiday classic brought to life by more than 50 professional dancers and the Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra.

“The Queens of Christmas” (Entertainment Weekly), Jinkx Monsoon and BenDelACreme, start Philly’s holiday season off with a bang in their over-the-top camp spectacle The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show (November 21–22). December holiday programming continues with A Soulful Christmas (December 8) returning for the 13th time; the evening is filled with gospel favorites, regional choirs, inspirational messages, and ends with the moving “Finale of Lights.” At the Kimmel Center for one night only, WRTI will host Silent Night Sing-In & Swing-In, a free, open-to-the-public sing-along of the classic carol plus a Jazz Swing Party with Josh Lee and Extended Family (December 11). Pink Martini All-Stars present: A Season of Stars (December 14) is scheduled to bring down the house with their signature combo of classic pop and big band sound! Visitors are also invited back for Tuba Christmas, as more than 100 regional tuba, sousaphone, and euphonium players come together to perform two free concerts of beloved holiday classics (December 20). Back this season by popular demand, STOMP (December 29–January 3) comes to the Miller Theater as part of our 2026–27 Broadway Season.

Guests attending holiday-related performances are encouraged to visit the two dining spaces inside the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. Come in from the cold and cozy up in Curtain Call, the cafe and lounge space at Broad and Spruce Streets, to enjoy a cup of hot chocolate, or explore the seasonal menu at Leo, the onsite restaurant and bar, including chef specialties—like crispy roast duck—to complement the holiday vibe.

Plus, the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts celebrates 25 years as a hub for artistic excellence, community engagement, architectural innovation, and economic impact. More than 10 million people have engaged with the arts at the Kimmel Center since its inception. The month of December will include anniversary events, special food and beverage offerings through the Rhubarb Hospitality Collection, and opportunities for the public to share their Kimmel Center memories. A commemorative ornament will be available to the public starting in December; custom-designed and fabricated by David Howell & Company, ornament sales will be available at The Philadelphia Orchestra’s onsite merch stand inside the Kimmel Center and online at www.shop.philorch.org.

Below is a full, chronological list of holiday-related programming from Ensemble Arts Philly. For up-to-date listings and information, please visit www.ensembleartsphilly.org.

CBS PHILADELPHIA JOY OF SHARING HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE

November 23–December 20, 2026 • Kimmel Center, Academy of Music, and Miller Theater

Partner with CBS Philadelphia and The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts to make the holidays brighter for area children. Benefiting the Salvation Army and Mothers In Charge, visitors are encouraged to bring unwrapped toys to donation boxes in the Kimmel Center, Academy of Music, and Miller Theater.

25TH ANNUAL WMGK TURKEY DROP

November 24, 2026, 6:00 AM–12:00 PM • Outside the Kimmel Center building on Broad Street

Join the WMGK air staff as they broadcast live outside the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. They will be collecting frozen turkeys and monetary donations for CityTeam Philadelphia, an organization that provides holiday meals to less fortunate families in the Philadelphia region.

Checks should be made out to CityTeam Philadelphia. No food other than turkeys will be accepted.

6ABC DUNKIN’ THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

November 26, 2026, Times Vary • Benjamin Franklin Parkway

This annual Philadelphia tradition on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will once again feature appearances from PHILADANCO!, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and an array of performances from Ensemble Arts Philly’s 2026–27 Broadway season, including Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen, Maybe Happy Ending, and Waitress.

THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW

Presented in association with BenDeLaCreme Presents

November 21–22, 2026, at 7:00 PM and 5:00 PM respectively • Miller Theater

The greatest holiday show south of the North Pole is back with another brand spankin' new wintertide wonder! Award-winning comedy icons, writers, actors, and drag queen powerhouses BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are coming back to town with the wildly successful, internationally acclaimed The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show.

HANDEL’S MESSIAH

The Philadelphia Orchestra

December 4–5, 2026, Times Vary • Marian Anderson Hall inside the Kimmel Center

Handel’s transcendent choral masterwork is a highlight of the holiday season, gathering friends and family in what, for many, is an unmissable annual tradition. From poignant arias to blazing choruses—including the indomitable “Hallelujah” chorus—Messiah is a perennial holiday favorite for its thrilling drama and operatic breadth.

Bernard Labadie Conductor

Joélle Harvey Soprano

Iestyn Davies Countertenor

Andrew Haji Tenor

Neal Davies Bass-Baritone

Philadelphia Symphonic Choir

Ryan Brandau Director

George Balanchine’S THE NUTCRACKER

Philadelphia Ballet

December 4–31, 2026, Times Vary • Academy of Music

(35 performances, including a sensory-friendly performance on December 26 at 12 PM)

Resident Company Philadelphia Ballet proudly presents the return of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker®, a dazzling holiday classic brought to life by more than 50 professional dancers, 140 students and the Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra.

CHILDREN’S HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

The Philadelphia Orchestra

December 5, 2026, 11:30 AM • Marian Anderson Hall inside the Kimmel Center

Bring the whole family and enjoy a concert designed for all ages, filled with familiar music and a few fun surprises along the way. And keep an ear out for Sleigh Bells—you never know who might stop by from the North Pole.

THE ENCHANTED NUTCRACKER

The Rock School

December 5–6, 2026, Times Vary • Miller Theater

This two-act production is a 90-minute version of the beloved classic ballet, complete with magical snowfall and dancing flowers. New this year, audiences will enjoy an animated backdrop!﻿

﻿A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS

December 8, 2026, 7:30 PM • Marian Anderson Hall inside the Kimmel Center

The 13th annual A Soulful Christmas returns this winter bringing together some of the area’s finest church and community choirs and performers for a night of soul-stirring music, spoken word, and movement. Creator and Director Dr. J. Donald Dumpson returns to lead the inspiring, uplifting gathering of regional performers and clergy, sharing holiday spirituals, gospel favorites, and inspirational messages of goodwill. There is no better way to feel the love, joy, and excitement of Christmas!

Creator and Director: Dr. J. Donald Dumpson

WRTI SILENT NIGHT SING-IN & SWING-IN

December 11, 2026, 5:00 PM • Commonwealth Plaza inside the Kimmel Center

Mark your calendar for this year’s event because we have made it even bigger and better! In addition to the traditional group singing of “Silent Night” that we do together each year with WRTI’s John Conahan, we are adding a Jazz Swing Party immediately following with Josh Lee and Extended Family.

SCHOOL ENSEMBLE PROGRAM WINTER RECITAL

December 17, 2026, 6:00 PM • Commonwealth Plaza inside the Kimmel Center

Enjoy the vibrant sounds of KIPP West Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School students and set the tone for a festive night of music! This free recital features talented student musicians from grades 5–8, showcasing the Honors Orchestra, Concert Band, and Bounce Band. Don’t miss this opportunity to support young artists!

﻿BACH’S CHRISTMAS ORATORIO

The Philadelphia Orchestra﻿

December 12–13, 2026, Times Vary • Marian Anderson Hall inside the Kimmel Center

Immerse yourself in Bach’s monumental Christmas Oratorio, a collection of six spectacular cantatas written for the six feasts between Christmas and the Epiphany, heard complete for the first time by The Philadelphia Orchestra. From triumphant fanfares to sweet lullabies to glorious choruses, Bach’s brilliance shines through every single movement. Yannick leads the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir and soloists in this timeless piece of music that resonates with the wonder of the holiday season.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Conductor

Carolyn Sampson Soprano

Christophe Dumaux Countertenor

Jonghyun Park Tenor

Andrzej Filonczyk Baritone

Philadelphia Symphonic Choir

Joe Miller Director

PINK MARTINI ALL-STARS PRESENT A SEASON OF STARS

December 14, 7:00 PM • Marian Anderson Hall inside the Kimmel Center

Thomas Lauderdale’s globe-trotting “little orchestra” Pink Martini is back with an all-new holiday show that brings triple the joy!

Featuring three of the band’s favorite singers and long-time collaborators, the Pink Martini All-Stars present A Season of Stars tour conjures up a mix of old holiday favorites and sweet new treats, glittering with the bands unique brand of catchy classic pop, big band sound, and Hollywood glamour. Led on stage by NPR’s dashing Ari Shapiro, the soulful Edna Vazquez, and the sensational America’s Got Talent finalist Jimmie Herrod, these three vibrant voices will deck the halls with a spirited global holiday journey, destined to bring three times the sparkle into this festive season.

﻿THE GLORIOUS SOUND OF CHRISTMAS

The Philadelphia Orchestra ﻿

﻿December 17–20, 2025, Times Vary • Marian Anderson Hall inside the Kimmel Center

The Philadelphia Orchestra lends its iconic sound to timeless holiday classics! The Glorious Sound of Christmas is an annual Philadelphia tradition beloved by listeners of all ages and the perfect way to begin all holiday celebrations. With shimmering orchestral colors, soaring choral moments, and heart-warming surprises, this concert captures the magic, joy, and wonder of Christmas. Gather with friends and family for an unforgettable evening that will leave you glowing long after the final note.

Anthony Parnther Conductor

Charlotte Blake Alston Narrator

Mendelssohn Chorus of Philadelphia

Dominick DiOrio Artistic Director

TUBA CHRISTMAS

December 20, 2026, 12:00 PM and 6:00 PM • Commonwealth Plaza inside the Kimmel Center

Toot your own horn at the free annual Tuba Christmas in the Kimmel Center’s Commonwealth Plaza! Celebrate the holidays as more than 100 regional tuba, sousaphone, and euphonium players come together to perform beloved holiday classics. Tuba Christmas is completely free and fun for all ages.

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