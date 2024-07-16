Ensemble Arts And The Philadelphia Orchestra Announces 2024-25 Family Discovery Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ensemble Arts and The Philadelphia Orchestra has announced the return of the annual Family Discovery Series for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

In its 9th year, the lineup includes the return of Broadway favorites, interactive family-friendly shows, and incredible orchestral performances. Packages go on sale Tuesday, July 16, 2024, and start at just $21 per show; single tickets to select shows in the 2024-25 Family Discovery Series are on sale now.

“It is a joy to see the transformative power of the arts in action as our Family Discovery Series captures the imagination of burgeoning arts lovers of all ages,” said Matías Tarnopolsky, President and CEO. “This year's lineup has something for everyone, from beloved film scores performed by the GRAMMY-winning Philadelphia Orchestra to Broadway blockbusters, shows about the magic of science, dance performances, and so much more.”

The 2024-25 Family Discovery Series includes:

The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Children's Halloween Spectacular! (October 5, 2024, Marian Anderson Hall)

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (November 26 – December 1, 2024, Miller Theater)

The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert (November 29 – 30, 2024, Marian Anderson Hall)

The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Children's Holiday Spectacular (December 7, 2024, Marian Anderson Hall)

The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert (December 18 – 19, 2024, Marian Anderson Hall)

STOMP (December 26 – 29, 2024, Miller Theater)

The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Peter and the Wolf (February 1, 2025, Marian Anderson Hall)

Gazillion Bubble Show (February 8, 2025, Miller Theater)

The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Carnival of Animals (March 15, 2025, Marian Anderson Hall)

Riverdance 30 – The New Generation (April 18 – 20, 2025, Miller Theater)

The Wiz (June 3 – 15, 2024, Academy of Music)

THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA PRESENTS CHILDREN'S HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR!

Saturday, October 5, 2024 • 11:30 a.m.

Marian Anderson Hall

Put on your scariest costume and join The Philadelphia Orchestra as we go on a haunted orchestral adventure exploring all the spine-chilling sounds of the season! From classic Halloween tunes to family-friendly favorites, we have a bewitching lineup that will delight ghosts and goblins of all ages. So, grab your broomsticks, get your costumes on, and gather your little monsters for a morning of music, laughter, and Halloween fun!

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

Tuesday, November 26 – Sunday, December 1, 2024 • Times Vary

Miller Theater

Dr. Seuss How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is the record-setting Broadway holiday sensation which features the hit songs “You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original animated special. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss' original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville and helps remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season. Don't miss what The New York Times calls “AN EXTRAORDINARY PERFORMANCE! 100 times better than any bedtime story.”

Recommended for ages 5 and older.

THE PHILADELPHIA ORHESTRA PRESENTS HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE IN CONCERT

November 29 – 30, 2024 • Times Vary

Marian Anderson Hall

Williams Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (complete with film)

The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert on November 29 and 30, 2024, as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. The concert will feature the Orchestra in performing live, to picture, every note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the entire film in high-definition on a giant screen while hearing John Williams' unforgettable score live.

In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry Potter learns on his 11th birthday that he is the orphaned son of two wizards and possesses magical powers of his own. At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he learns the high-flying sport of Quidditch and plays a thrilling ‘live' chess game en route to facing a Dark Wizard bent on destroying him.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR.

THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA PRESENTS CHILDREN'S HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

Saturday, December 7, 2024 • 11:30 a.m.

Marian Anderson Hall

Join us for a joyful holiday celebration filled with sing-alongs, your favorite sounds of the season, and special guests! Delight in the warmth of the holiday season right here in the Kimmel Center and create cherished memories with the whole family with this heartwarming event that is perfect for all ages. Plus, you might want to listen closely for Sleigh Bells – you never know who might pay a special visit all the way from the North Pole!

THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA PRESENTS DISNEY'S THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL IN CONCERT

Wednesday, December 18 – Thursday, December 19, 2024 • 7:00 p.m.

Marian Anderson Hall

The Philadelphia Orchestra will present Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert featuring a screening of the complete film with the musical score performed live to the film. The concert will be led by conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos.

The Muppets perform Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale, with Kermit the Frog playing Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of stingy Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine). Gonzo, as Dickens, narrates the story with the help of Rizzo the Rat. The film also features Miss Piggy as Emily Cratchit, Fozzie Bear as Fozziwig, and Robin the Frog as Tiny Tim. When the grumpy Scrooge receives Christmas Eve visits from the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, they show him the error of his self-serving ways. Though the miserable old man seems beyond any hope of redemption and happiness, the kind and humble Bob Cratchit, his family, and the Spirits open Scrooge's eyes – and his heart – to the true meaning of Christmas.

The original score was composed by Miles Goodman (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Little Shop of Horrors) with songs by Oscar, Emmy and Grammy-winning songwriter Paul Williams (“Rainbow Connection,” “Evergreen”).

STOMP

Thursday, December 26 – Sunday, December 29, 2024 • Times Vary

Miller Theater

A perennial Philly favorite, STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered an armful of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments — matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps — to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans.

THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA PRESENTS PETER AND THE WOLF

Saturday, February 1, 2025 • 11:30 a.m.

Marian Anderson Hall

Experience the enduring enchantment of Prokofiev's classic tale Peter and the Wolf! This beloved favorite has delighted young listeners for generations while serving as an imaginative introduction to the orchestra's diverse array of instruments. This piece weaves a charming tale of a boy's woodland adventures, and each character is brought to life through the various voices in the orchestra: Peter by the strings, his grandfather by the bassoon, and the wolf by the horns. With audience-favorite narrator Michael Boudewyns back at the helm, this performance will captivate listeners of all ages!

GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW

Saturday, February 8, 2025 • 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Miller Theater

Prepare to be amazed by the world-famous Gazillion Bubble Show! This mind-blowing show combines the beauty of bubble artistry, the wonders of soapy science, and interactive musical fun for the whole family. With mesmerizing bubble magic, immersive lights and lasers, and high-energy music, it's a spellbinding experience for all ages.

The Gazillion Bubble Show highlights the incredible talent of award-winning bubble artist Deni Yang and Melody Yang. The remarkable fusion of art, science, and entertainment has captivated audiences worldwide, making this show an international sensation. Don't let this opportunity slip away - come and experience the magic of the Gazillion Bubble Show, a dazzling celebration of bubbles, science, and family fun!

THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA PRESENTS CARNIVAL OF ANIMALS

Saturday, March 15, 2025 • 11:30 a.m.

Marian Anderson Hall

Lions and tigers and…cellists? Oh, my! Camille Saint-Saëns's Carnival of Animals is an enchanting musical expedition through the animal kingdom. This delightful piece has become one of Saint-Saëns's most famous, with each movement depicting a different animal, from the royal lion to the graceful swan. It even served as inspiration for John William's score to the Harry Potter film franchise! Your child's imagination will transform the hall into a lively jungle and the Orchestra's talented musicians will captivate audiences of every age.

RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION

Friday, April 18 – Sunday, April 20, 2025 • Times Vary

Miller Theater

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation.

To celebrate this incredible 30th year milestone, Riverdance will embark on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection, and motion graphics. And for the first time Riverdance welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when show began 30 years ago.

Recommended for ages 6 and older.

THE WIZ

Tuesday, June 3 – Sunday, June 15, 2025 • Times Vary

Academy of Music

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back.

THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway tour, the first one in 40 years.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

With direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney's Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé's “Single Ladies,” Black Is King) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers), this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. Everybody rejoice!

Tickets

Family Discovery Series packages are on sale beginning Tuesday, July 16, 2024, and start at $21 per show. Choose two or more shows from our spectacular Family Discovery Series and save 10%.

Packages can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999, online at www.ensembleartsphilly.org, or at the Academy of Music Box Office, located at 240 S. Broad Street. Group sales are available for groups of 10 or more and can be purchased by calling 215-790-5883. Exclusions apply. More information at www.ensembleartsphilly.org/family.

