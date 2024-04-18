Elements Music & Arts Festival Reveals Phase Two Additions For 2024

The immersive festival in Long Pond, Pennsylvania is a fusion of music, art, and adventure.
Today, Elements Music & Arts Festival, the premier immersive electronic festival of the Northeast, has announced its phase two additions ahead of its 2024 edition in Long Pond, Pennsylvania on August 9-11. Elements is the ultimate arena of exploration, where music, community, art, camping, and adventure coalesce in perfect unison. Best described as an escape unlike any other, the festival is co-created by those who embark on the journey, fostering a home for childlike wonder and a creative space for like-minded individuals.
Lineup additions include standout back to backs from Late Checkout party starter Chris Lorenzo and Night Bass label head AC Slater as Fly With Us, plus seasoned house favorites Green Velvet B2B Patrick Topping. Fans will also be treated to two unique sets from bass behemoth Subtronics, live jam band stalwarts The Disco Biscuits, unifying dance figure The Blessed Madonna, high priestess of hard techno Sara Landry, enigmatic production mastermind G Jones, and live electronic duo Kasablanca. Additional highlights include in demand next generation risers like Odd Mob & OMNOM present HYPERBEAM, Hamdi, and Max Styler.
Speaking on the new round of additions, Elements Co-Founder Timothy Monkiewicz says, "We tried to go out of the box and worked hard to bring fans some fresh house & techno artists as well as some rare b2b sets for phase two. We are excited to add your most requested Jam band and Pennsylvania royalty, The Disco Biscuits! This well-rounded lineup gives something for everyone and we can't wait for you all to enjoy it."
These additions join an initial lineup that already featured some of the most electrifying names in dance music, from chart-topping stadium-filling superstar Illenium, to a Redux set from pioneering GRAMMY-nominated DJ and producer Kaskade, the darker shades of forward thinking producers Liquid Stranger and LSDREAM, and the head-splitting sounds of Excision.
The depth continues with GRAMMY-nominated melodic bass pioneers Slander, a back to back from Black Book Records head Chris Lake and Hellbent Records boss Cloonee, hard hitting versatile trap producer TroyBoi, a back to back throwdown from Sullivan King and Kayzo, plus D&B favorites like Sub Focus and Dimension. Heavier leaning sonics will also be well represented by the likes of Claude VonStroke's iconic Barclay Crenshaw project, multi-talented French artist and Odyzey Music label head CloZee, bass producer Of The Trees, and multi-faceted rapper and producer Wreckno.
The four primary stages at Elements are aptly named to each represent one of the key elements that define not only the event's experience, but the very fabric of the natural world it celebrates. Fire is the home for thrill-seekers who thrive off moments of spontaneous fun, while Earth presents a psychedelic paradise of Neon Trees, galactic mushrooms, and airborne jellyfish. Air offers a temple of melodies tucked deep in the forest, while the sunshine playground known as Water is where acrobats, pirates, and clowns are ever abounding and swimsuits are heavily encouraged.
Festivalgoers can also explore a magical playground complete with Burning Man style art cars and rows of Vibe Villages, which are decorated theme camps created by guests. Elements will additionally showcase 3D video projection mapping, interactive performances, and large-scale art installations, plus a Health & Wellness lineup with yoga, aromatherapy, dance, comedy, sound baths, and multidisciplinary workshops.
The yearly Art of Change program is a key facet of the festival's community driven ethos, which was created to amplify marginalized voices. The 2023 edition focused on the LGBTQIA+ community while featuring workshops on Queer history, sexual orientation, and the essence of Drag, onwards to a Pride Parade. The festival's Drag Brunch event donated funds from each drink sold to The Trevor Project, who provide crisis support for the community. More details and applications for The Art of Change program will be shared closer to the festival, while applications for Vibe Villages, Art & Visual Artists, Performers, and more are available now.
Elements has grown rapidly into an immersive multi-day camping experience, along the way becoming a staple of the festival circuit. The move to Long Pond has aided in this growth, with Elements now hosted in the woodlands adjacent to the raceway. The venue is powered by an onsite solar farm, further assisting Elements in its long-term sustainability goals.
Tier Three GA and VIP passes are currently on sale through the official Elements Festival website. Elements also offers a variety of options related to accommodations, which range from car camping to on-site glamping, nearby hotels, and preset RVs and tents for those seeking an elevated experience. Shuttle passes will also be available for those looking to avoid driving, which provide rides from a variety of major cities throughout the Northeast.
AIMMIA
Fly
Fly With Us (AC Slater & Chris Lorenzo)
G Jones
Green Velvet B2B Patrick Topping
Hamdi
Kasablanca
LYNY
Max Styler
NHII
Night Tales
ODD MOB & OMNOM: HYPERBEAM
Player Dave
Sara Landry
Space Bacon
Splintered Sunlight
Subtronics (Performing Two Sets)
The Blessed Madonna
The Disco Biscuits
The Illustrious Blacks
Regional Acts
BB808
Bendito
Berger & Beezy
Cuppa T
DCal
Eddie Propane
isded B2B Nnämba
Krook
Lhor
Oba & Flip
Raudra
Sky So Young
Elements Music & Arts Festival 2024 - Phase One Lineup
5am Trio
Ahadadream
Austeria
Azzecca
Barclay Crenshaw
Blanke: ÆON MODE
BLOND:ISH
Bob Moses (Club Set)
Boogie T
Boogie T.Rio
Canabliss
Chris Lake b2b Cloonee
CloZee
Cool Customer
Desert Hearts
Dimension
Disco Lines (Sunset Set)
Dr. Fresch
Eli Fola (Hybrid Set)
Excision
Golden Pony
Illenium
INZO
It's murph
Justin Martin
Kaskade (Redux Sunset Set)
Lee Reynolds
Lespecial
Lightcode
Liquid Stranger
LSDREAM
Marbs
Marvel Years
Matroda (Sunset Set)
Mikey Lion
Of The Trees
Porky
Rome in Silver
Saka
Slander
Slander Presents: Before Dawn
Space Wizard
Sub Focus
Sullivan King b2b Kayzo
SunSquabi
Tape B
The Floozies
Township Rebellion
TroyBoi
TVBOO
VNSSA b2b Nala
Walker & Royce
Wreckno
Zingara
Regional Acts
9B49
Dice Man
Earth Signs
Koopmusik
Lady Harley
Lauchness
Max & Dana
Milan
Miller
Papyon
Ziata
Elements is best described as an escape unlike any other, a four-day music, art and camping festival and creative getaway designed for all those who wonder. What started as a humble one-day event in 2013 on the Brooklyn waterfront has grown into an immersive camping experience and staple of the North American festival circuit.
Now moving into its seventh year, growing into its new prodigal home of Long Pond, PA, the fiercely independent event has remained true to its ethos of interactivity and connection, showcasing world-class electronic music amongst mind-blowing stage designs, large-scale art, roaming performers, culture and wellness forward programming, and boundless surprises. It is this creative spirit and forward-thinking experiential curation that fuels the brand's ethos of consistent progress and evolution.
