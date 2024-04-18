Elements Music & Arts Festival Reveals Phase Two Additions For 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Today, Elements Music & Arts Festival, the premier immersive electronic festival of the Northeast, has announced its phase two additions ahead of its 2024 edition in Long Pond, Pennsylvania on August 9-11. Elements is the ultimate arena of exploration, where music, community, art, camping, and adventure coalesce in perfect unison. Best described as an escape unlike any other, the festival is co-created by those who embark on the journey, fostering a home for childlike wonder and a creative space for like-minded individuals.

Lineup additions include standout back to backs from Late Checkout party starter Chris Lorenzo and Night Bass label head AC Slater as Fly With Us, plus seasoned house favorites Green Velvet B2B Patrick Topping. Fans will also be treated to two unique sets from bass behemoth Subtronics, live jam band stalwarts The Disco Biscuits, unifying dance figure The Blessed Madonna, high priestess of hard techno Sara Landry, enigmatic production mastermind G Jones, and live electronic duo Kasablanca. Additional highlights include in demand next generation risers like Odd Mob & OMNOM present HYPERBEAM, Hamdi, and Max Styler.

Speaking on the new round of additions, Elements Co-Founder Timothy Monkiewicz says, "We tried to go out of the box and worked hard to bring fans some fresh house & techno artists as well as some rare b2b sets for phase two. We are excited to add your most requested Jam band and Pennsylvania royalty, The Disco Biscuits! This well-rounded lineup gives something for everyone and we can't wait for you all to enjoy it."

These additions join an initial lineup that already featured some of the most electrifying names in dance music, from chart-topping stadium-filling superstar Illenium, to a Redux set from pioneering GRAMMY-nominated DJ and producer Kaskade, the darker shades of forward thinking producers Liquid Stranger and LSDREAM, and the head-splitting sounds of Excision.

The depth continues with GRAMMY-nominated melodic bass pioneers Slander, a back to back from Black Book Records head Chris Lake and Hellbent Records boss Cloonee, hard hitting versatile trap producer TroyBoi, a back to back throwdown from Sullivan King and Kayzo, plus D&B favorites like Sub Focus and Dimension. Heavier leaning sonics will also be well represented by the likes of Claude VonStroke's iconic Barclay Crenshaw project, multi-talented French artist and Odyzey Music label head CloZee, bass producer Of The Trees, and multi-faceted rapper and producer Wreckno.

The four primary stages at Elements are aptly named to each represent one of the key elements that define not only the event's experience, but the very fabric of the natural world it celebrates. Fire is the home for thrill-seekers who thrive off moments of spontaneous fun, while Earth presents a psychedelic paradise of Neon Trees, galactic mushrooms, and airborne jellyfish. Air offers a temple of melodies tucked deep in the forest, while the sunshine playground known as Water is where acrobats, pirates, and clowns are ever abounding and swimsuits are heavily encouraged.

Festivalgoers can also explore a magical playground complete with Burning Man style art cars and rows of Vibe Villages, which are decorated theme camps created by guests. Elements will additionally showcase 3D video projection mapping, interactive performances, and large-scale art installations, plus a Health & Wellness lineup with yoga, aromatherapy, dance, comedy, sound baths, and multidisciplinary workshops.

The yearly Art of Change program is a key facet of the festival's community driven ethos, which was created to amplify marginalized voices. The 2023 edition focused on the LGBTQIA+ community while featuring workshops on Queer history, sexual orientation, and the essence of Drag, onwards to a Pride Parade. The festival's Drag Brunch event donated funds from each drink sold to The Trevor Project, who provide crisis support for the community. More details and applications for The Art of Change program will be shared closer to the festival, while applications for Vibe Villages, Art & Visual Artists, Performers, and more are available now.

Elements has grown rapidly into an immersive multi-day camping experience, along the way becoming a staple of the festival circuit. The move to Long Pond has aided in this growth, with Elements now hosted in the woodlands adjacent to the raceway. The venue is powered by an onsite solar farm, further assisting Elements in its long-term sustainability goals.

Tier Three GA and VIP passes are currently on sale through the official Elements Festival website. Elements also offers a variety of options related to accommodations, which range from car camping to on-site glamping, nearby hotels, and preset RVs and tents for those seeking an elevated experience. Shuttle passes will also be available for those looking to avoid driving, which provide rides from a variety of major cities throughout the Northeast.

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2024 - Phase Two Lineup

AIMMIA

Fly

Fly With Us (AC Slater & Chris Lorenzo)

G Jones

Green Velvet B2B Patrick Topping

Hamdi

Kasablanca

LYNY

Max Styler

NHII

Night Tales

ODD MOB & OMNOM: HYPERBEAM

Player Dave

Sara Landry

Space Bacon

Splintered Sunlight

Subtronics (Performing Two Sets)

The Blessed Madonna

The Disco Biscuits

The Illustrious Blacks

Regional Acts

BB808

Bendito

Berger & Beezy

Cuppa T

DCal

Eddie Propane

isded B2B Nnämba

Krook

Lhor

Oba & Flip

Raudra

Sky So Young

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2024 - Phase One Lineup

5am Trio

Ahadadream

Austeria

Azzecca

Barclay Crenshaw

Blanke: ÆON MODE

BLOND:ISH

Bob Moses (Club Set)

Boogie T

Boogie T.Rio

Canabliss

Chris Lake b2b Cloonee

CloZee

Cool Customer

Desert Hearts

Dimension

Disco Lines (Sunset Set)

Dr. Fresch

Eli Fola (Hybrid Set)

Excision

Golden Pony

Illenium

INZO

It's murph

Justin Martin

Kaskade (Redux Sunset Set)

Lee Reynolds

Lespecial

Lightcode

Liquid Stranger

LSDREAM

Marbs

Marvel Years

Matroda (Sunset Set)

Mikey Lion

Of The Trees

Porky

Rome in Silver

Saka

Slander

Slander Presents: Before Dawn

Space Wizard

Sub Focus

Sullivan King b2b Kayzo

SunSquabi

Tape B

The Floozies

Township Rebellion

TroyBoi

TVBOO

VNSSA b2b Nala

Walker & Royce

Wreckno

Zingara

Regional Acts

9B49

Dice Man

Earth Signs

Koopmusik

Lady Harley

Lauchness

Max & Dana

Milan

Miller

Papyon

Ziata

About Elements Music & Arts Festival

Elements is best described as an escape unlike any other, a four-day music, art and camping festival and creative getaway designed for all those who wonder. What started as a humble one-day event in 2013 on the Brooklyn waterfront has grown into an immersive camping experience and staple of the North American festival circuit.

Now moving into its seventh year, growing into its new prodigal home of Long Pond, PA, the fiercely independent event has remained true to its ethos of interactivity and connection, showcasing world-class electronic music amongst mind-blowing stage designs, large-scale art, roaming performers, culture and wellness forward programming, and boundless surprises. It is this creative spirit and forward-thinking experiential curation that fuels the brand's ethos of consistent progress and evolution.