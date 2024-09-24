EgoPo Reveals 2024-25 Season: Queer Revolutions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



EgoPo’s 2024-2025 season will celebrate some of the century’s most influential Queer plays and theater artists that have had a lasting impact on our culture. EgoPo’s first mainstage production is a new telling of The Drag by Mae West, directed by Rebecca Wright, devised and developed with AZ Espinoza and Thomas Choinacky. EgoPo’s next mainstage production will be Turds in Hell by the Theater of the Ridiculous' Charles Ludlam and Bill Vehr, directed by Dane Eissler and starring an iconic Philadelphia cast. The Drag will open on January 31, 2025 with Turds in Hell opening on April 11, 2025.

In addition to the mainstage productions, EgoPo will be producing auxiliary events titled “B-Side Series” which will feature collaborations with new and familiar theater partners to provide a variety of queer perspectives for this season. Beginning in October with an original adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ short story, Knightly Quest, presented in collaboration with longtime EgoPo collaborators Abrahamse & Meyers Productions from Cape Town, South Africa. The “B-Side Series” also features staged readings of Assotto Saint’s Risin’ to the Love We Need presented with Theater in the X this November, Larry Kramer’s A Normal Heartthis December, and Jane Chambers’ Last Summer at Bluefish Cove this upcoming March 2025 presented with Strides Collective. The “B-Side Series” concludes in March with Cruising Revolutions: An Expert Panel of Queer Thinkers on the Next Revolution. Closing out the season is our fundraising gala titled Philly is Burning, which will be a Pride Ball featuring drag and ballroom performers from across Philadelphia, hosted at Jane G’s Xi West Events in June 2025.

Historically, Queer theater has been sanitized to be more approachable for a mainstream audience or stripped of the joyfulness inherent in the queer identity. This Queer Revolutions season, EgoPo seeks to celebrate the way queer artists create joy and expression through scandal and outrage by exploring influential queer plays by and for the queer community. This season’s curation was led by Dane Eissler, a performance maker, visual artist, and researcher of queer and avant garde performance who specializes in Queer Theater History. Serving on the committee is Dr. Whitney Cox, Assistant Teaching Professor of World Religions at Rowan University; Paule Turner, Chair of Rowan University’s Department of Theatre and Dance; Rebecca Wright, Founding Company Member of Applied Mechanics; and, providing support, Lane Savadove, EgoPo Artistic Director.

