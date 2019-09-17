Dyana Williams To Be Honored At LiveConnections BIG HURRAH Celebration

LiveConnections, the Philadelphia-based music-making non-profit organization, is excited to announce details for their 2019 BIG HURRAH. The annual party is an evening of exceptional artistry and amazing food and drink. This year's program, which will take place on Monday, November 18 at World Cafe Live, will spotlight the album WAKE UP EVERYBODY with collaborative performances by students from Hill-Freedman World Academy and artists Andrew Lipke, Luke Carlos O'Reilly and Kristal "Tytewriter" Oliver, plus special guests to be announced. The organization will also be presenting their 5th Annual Connector Award to Dyana Williams for exemplifying the power of connection through music.

This year's party-with-a-purpose will celebrate WAKE UP EVERYBODY, the third album created from the partnership between Philadelphia public high school Hill-Freedman World Academy (HFWA) and LiveConnections. The collection of 21 original student songs (and a cover of the 1970's classic title song) takes its inspiration from the mission, songs and style of Philadelphia International Records. The album is the culmination of a year-long project led by HFWA Music Technology teacher Ezechial Thurman and a team of LiveConnections teaching artists: Andrew Lipke, Kristal Oliver, Luke Carlos O'Reilly and LiveConnections Founding Director David Bradley.

Additionally, the community will come together to honor music pioneer Dyana Williams with the The Connector Award. The award honors someone who shares LiveConnections' vision for crossing boundaries and who works to build bridges, create collaborations and fuel innovation. Williams is an award-winning radio host who has been named "The Ambassador of African-American Music." Williams' activism helped establish June as Black Music Month. Williams also does artist development and has provided media strategies for celebrities including Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Janelle Monae and The Zac Brown Band, among many others. A past president of the Philadelphia GRAMMY chapter for two years, she remains on the board of The Philadelphia Chapter of the Recording Academy. She also serves on the board of the National Museum of African-American Music in Nashville, as well as on the board of visitors of her alma mater, Temple University's Klein School of Media and Communication. Dyana has co-produced the Marian Anderson Awards at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, and has honored James Earl Jones, Jon Bon Jovi, Berry Gordy, Patti LaBelle, Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff.

All proceeds from the BIG HURRAH benefit LiveConnections' music education and community programs. Tickets are $100 advance / $125 day-of. Special thanks to lead sponsors Deloitte, Fox Rothschild LLP, Philly Music Fest, World Cafe Live, WRTI-FM and WXPN-FM.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit http://liveconnections.org/bighurrah.

