December Revolutionary Speaker Series to Present Michael C. Harris & The Philadelphia Campaign

Step back in time and experience the pivotal moments of the American Revolution with Michael C. Harris at the Revolutionary Speaker Series on Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 12:00 - 1:30 PM. This exciting hybrid event will take place at Brandywine Battlefield Park, Chadds Ford, PA, and on ZOOM, where history enthusiasts will have the unique opportunity to dive deep into the events of the Philadelphia Campaign and gain valuable insights from one of the foremost experts in the field.

In this special presentation, author and historian Michael C. Harris will discuss the strategic significance of the Philadelphia Campaign and its impact on the course of the revolution. Drawing from his extensive research and his two previous books on the Philadelphia Campaign, Harris will provide an in-depth analysis of how events in 1777 ultimately set the stage for the French support that proved vital to the American cause.

Brandywine Battlefield Park is a National Historical Landmark situated on 52 acres in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. It is part of the site of the Battle of Brandywine fought on September 11, 1777, during the American Revolution. The site is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission with the active support of the Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates.

In-Person: $20 plus fees

Online: $10 plus fees

A Zoom link will be given to those who signed up for the online portion on the day before the event.

