Dance, Acting & Improv Education Classes to Take Place At Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse has revealed the lineup of education programs being offered this summer. All classes will take place in Lambertville Hall, 57 Bridge Street, Lambertville, NJ.

Fosse for Beginners • June 12 – June 26, 2024 • Jessica Bostock

Wednesdays, from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Led by professional choreographer and director, Jessica Bostock, in this three-week class fun combinations are taught as students get moving and learn about the style of the iconic American choreographer, Bob Fosse. In-person class. Ages 15 to adult.

About the Instructor: Jessica Bostock is an award-winning choreographer and director. MFA (Directing), MAEd (Theatre/Dance), CiDE (Dance Ed). She is also currently working towards certification in Intimacy Directing. Bostock has taught at Eastern University, Rider University, and Bryn Athyn College, where she is the Head of the Performing Arts Department. Directing and choreography credits (over 75 full-length shows) at BCP (Youth Company), Candlelight Theatre, Music Mountain Theatre, Steel River Playhouse, and many others. Upcoming projects include “9 to 5” at Candlelight Theatre and “Dance Nation” at Muhlenberg College. She is a proud member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

Improv • June 13 - 27, 2024, July 11 - 25, 2024, August 8 - 22, 2024 • Will Dennis

Thursdays, from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Spark creativity! Be out there! Play! Back by popular demand, this class offers two hours of collaborative acting games, improv techniques and opportunities to nurture ycreativity. No experience necessary – just a desire to laugh! Ages 15 to adult.

About the Instructor: Will Dennis is a local professional actor, teacher and owner/operator of improv studio, UnScripted Productions in Newtown, PA. As a member of Actors Equity Association, he’s been seen on many local stages: Walnut Street Theater, Delaware Theatre Company, Act II Playhouse, Montgomery Theatre, etc. Will is also the former Assistant Director of Education at Philadelphia Theatre Company. He lives in Newtown, PA with his family and dog, Mumford.

Making a Musical • July 8 - July 12 and July 15 - July 19, 2024 • David Lee White and Kate Brennan

Monday - Friday from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Join “ALiEN8” writers/composers Brennan and White for development on their latest musical, “Book of Wonder.” Become part of the workshop process and bring new scenes and songs to life as this new musical takes shape with these two artist-educators who were 2023 Finalists for The Jonathan Larson Grant. Ages 13 to 18.

About The Instructors:

Kate Brennan is a performer, educator and creator who performed and taught for a decade in Philadelphia and NYC before relocating to Oklahoma City to become Head of Voice in the BFA program at Oklahoma City University. In Philadelphia she worked with a variety of theatre companies including New Paradise Laboratories, Walnut Street Theatre, Lunavid a Theatre Co., EgoPo Classic Theatre Co., Mauckingbird, Pig Iron, Simpatico Theatre Project and Passage Theatre Co. Brennan is also the Artistic Director for BCKSEET Productions. Brennan has taught at University of Virginia, Temple University, St. Joseph’s University, Rosemont College, Montgomery County Community College, McCarter Theatre Center and Merion Mercy among others. In NY she taught with Theatre Direct International’s Broadway Classroom program as well as HB Studios. Brennan is the creator of three musicals: “Some Assembly Required” (2010), “El Fuego” (2012) and “ALIEN8” (2017). Written with playwright David Lee White, “ALiEN8” was most recently developed with the McCarter Theatre Center Education Program and in two productions at Bucks County Playhouse. Other shows co-created with White include “Clean Slate” and the short plays “Monumental” and “Seeing Someone.” She is writer and host for The Brennan Book Blog Podcast. Kate holds an MFA from the University of Virginia.

David Lee White is a New Jersey based playwright who, for 14 years, was the Associate Artistic Director and Resident Playwright at Passage Theatre in Trenton. Passage produced several of White’s plays including “Blood: A Comedy,” “Slippery as Sin,” and “White Baby.” In 2016, White was commissioned by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center’s Stage Exchange Program and Passage Theatre to create the play “Fixed”, based on interviews with mental health care professionals and people suffering from bi-polar and schizoaffective disorders. Also at Passage, David created “Stoop Theatre” with the Trenton High drama club and created the show “This Trenton Life” which was the subject an Emmy-Award nominated broadcast on PCK Media’s State of the Arts. His solo show “Panter Hollow” was performed at Dreamcatcher Rep, The United Solo Festival in NY, The New Jersey Fringe Festival, Passage Theatre, Arcade Comedy Theatre in Pittsburgh, Point Park College and Drexel University. He created three shows for the High School Summer Intensive in McCarter Theater’s education program “Five Minutes to Places” and the musicals “ALiEN8” and “Clean Slate” with composer Kate Brennan. Other collaborations with Brennan include the short plays “Monumental” and “Seeing Someone.” Other works include “Ways to Be Happy,” “The Festial Quartet” and “Rocket Sex Magic” – a comedy about real life rocket scientist/occultist Jack Parsons. Current projects include two musicals: “Live Stream” with composer Sarah Donner and co-creator Adam Immerwahr, and “The Angry Grammarian” with composer Jeffrey Barg. White received a BA from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and an MFA from the University of Pittsburgh.

Acting for the Camera • July 9 – July 30, 2024 • Johanna Tolentino

Tuesdays, from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Through assisted scene work from screenplays, this class teaches techniques for acting on camera for television and film. Using copy from television and film scenes, actors will learn the process from the audition in the TV casting director’s office, to script analysis, preparing self-tapes, lighting and technology, and tips on how to find an agent. This validating class gives students the tools to start their acting for the camera journey. Students of varying levels are encouraged to sign up. You can be a curious beginner or a more experienced performer. Ages 15 to adult.

About the Instructor: Johanna Tolentino got her first big break at the age of 16 on the feature film “Lean On Me” with Morgan Freeman. She’s booked co-starring roles on network television such as the Comedy Central pilot “Alternatino,” “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix), “Do No Harm,” (NBC) as well as a guest star role on “Law & Order SVU” (NBC) and co-star roles on “The Blacklist” (NBC) and “Gotham” (FOX).

Advanced Beginner Adult Tap • July 10 – July 24, 2024 • Dani Tucci Juraga

Wednesdays, from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Led by professional dancer, Dani Tucci Juraga, in this three-week class build on tap skills and learn fun combinations as participants tap in a great American dance tradition. Ages 15 to adult.

About the Instructor: Dani Tucci Juraga is a member of the Dance Educators of America, SAG-AFTRA and Actors Equity. Juraga has enjoyed a professional dance career as Principal Dancer, and Swing for; (Broadway) “Sesame Street Live”, “Camp Broadway,” “Thanksgiving Day Parades”, (Tours) “Sesame Street Live” (USA/Asia), “The Magic School Bus”, Disney Cruise Lines. (Film) “Silver Linings Playbook” under the direction of David O. Russell and choreography by Mandy Moore. (TV Choreography) NBC’s “Hairspray LIVE Viewing Party” at the Kimmel Center, “Waist Watchers' The Musical” (National Tour); The Bucks County Playhouse’s “Ebenezer Scrooge’s Big Playhouse Christmas Show” (Scene Stealers Choreography) and Youth Company, YouTube series “My Sister’s Workout.” Real life choreographer to Director, Lou Volpe (NBC's “Rise”). Sesame Place San Diego “Welcome to Our Street” with director John Tartaglia, Delaware Theater Company “Plaid Tidings” with director Matt Silva. Most recently, Dani choreographed Texas Christian University’s 150’s Anniversary Celebration starring singer/songwriter Kelsea Ballerini.

Dani is a teaching artist at the Bucks County Playhouse and Adjunct Professor at Rider University for the Musical Theater Department. Her specialties are Tap, Jazz, Ballet, Contemporary, Zumba and “Hot” Power Yoga. She is the author of the published and award-winning children’s book “Belinda and the ‘Boring’ Ballet Class” Dorrance Publishing.

Visit www.BucksCountyPlayhouse.org to register or contact Ellen Gallos, Assistant Director of Education at ellen@buckscountyplayhouse.org for questions.

