DRAGONS LOVE TACOS Will Come to PCS Theater This Summer

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PCS Theater will present Dragons Love Tacos, written by Ernie Nolan, based on the bestselling book by Adam Rubin, with music by Chris LaPorte, through Plays for New Audiences. Directed by Jason Boyer and featuring movement by Sarah Reynolds, this delightful family musical runs July 11–19, 2026, and promises laughter, imagination, and plenty of tacos for audiences of all ages.

Running approximately 60 minutes, Dragons Love Tacos follows a curious boy and his faithful dog as they discover the most important rule about dragons: they absolutely LOVE tacos! But there is one thing you must never, ever do… serve them spicy salsa. When a simple taco party takes an unexpected turn, audiences are in for a hilarious adventure filled with colorful dragons, catchy music, and larger-than-life fun.

Perfect for young theatergoers and families, this energetic production celebrates friendship, imagination, and the joy of sharing a meal together.

The production stars Lacey Baroni as Boy, Chas Thomas as Leroy, Thomas-Robert Irvin as Man in Suit, Emma Russek as Red Dragon, Indigo Brunson as Blue Dragon, Kat Wilson as White Dragon, Melissa Santangelo as Yellow Dragon.

This production features a set and projections designed by J. Tyler Akinson, bedazzled costumes by Katie VanNewkirk, sparkling lights by Danielle Lachall, and sizzling sound by Dave Zaffarano.

PCS Theater's Children's Series is designed to inspire imagination and foster a lifelong love of live theater by creating high-quality productions that entertain audiences of every age. Dragons Love Tacos is the perfect summer outing for children, parents, grandparents, and anyone who has ever wondered what dragons really like to eat.

Performances run July 11–19, 2026 at PCS Theater, 614 Fairview Road, Springfield, PA.

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