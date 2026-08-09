DR. AMORE Solo Rom-Com to Debut at Philly Fringe

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Jesse Bradley-Amore, creator and performer of the award-winning 'How I Learned (Not) to Drive,' will return to the Philadelphia Fringe Festival to debut his true, romantic comedy 'Dr. Amore Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love Wearing A Mask.' In this new solo show, Jesse - a brutally disappointed romantic, finds his soulmate at the age of 40 after two divorces - only for the world to shut down because of COVID.

The 60-minute world premiere playfully explores the absurdities and challenges of navigating new love under quarantine. The show, directed by Indie Theater Hall of Famer Padraic Lillis, plays September 13 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Performance Garage 1515 Brandywine Street Philadelphia, PA 19130.

Jesse Bradley-Amore's recent solo show 'How I Learned (Not) to Drive' about saving his marriage while overcoming his fear of the open road was a 2025 Philly Fringies Frontrunner Pick at the 2025 Philly Fringe, and the recipient of the Jill Meirsch Spirit of the Festival Award at the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival.

Says Bradley-Amore, 'This show is for anyone who doesn't think love is possible again, people who are passionate about public health, and immunocompromised people who need to know they aren't alone navigating this post-COVID world we live in.'

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