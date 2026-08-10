Matt Doyle and More Set for Broadway Cabaret Fall 2026 Season at Rittenhouse Grill

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Philly Cabaret has revealed the Fall 2026 season of Broadway Cabaret at Rittenhouse Grill, continuing its celebrated tradition of bringing Broadway's brightest stars into an intimate supper-club setting in the heart of Philadelphia. Presented at the elegant Rittenhouse Grill at the Warwick Hotel, the series combines acclaimed performers, exceptional dining, and the charm of classic cabaret for evenings of music and storytelling. Broadway Cabaret's Fall 2026 season welcomes Tony Award-winning performers Debbie Gravitte, Matt Doyle, Bryce Allen Pinkham and Scarlett Stallen, and Kelli Barrett and Jarrod Spector.

Debbie Gravitte opens the season on Monday, September 14, 2026. A multi-award-winning performer whose accolades include a Tony Award, Grammy Award, two Drama Desk nominations, and an Emmy nomination, Debbie has built a distinguished career spanning Broadway, concert halls, television, and cabaret stages worldwide. She currently appears in the Broadway hit Just in Time and has performed in nine Broadway productions throughout her career. Known for her radiant stage presence and soaring vocals, Gravitte has captivated audiences at Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, Royal Albert Hall, Birdland, 54 Below, and Rainbow and Stars. Her extensive stage credits include Les Misérables, Chicago, Zorba, Jerry Herman's Mack and Mabel in London's West End, The Goodbye Girl, Love Life in Philadelphia, and Fiddler on the Roof at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Gravitte has also appeared in celebrated Encores! productions including The Boys from Syracuse, Tenderloin, and Carnival.

Matt Doyle takes the stage on Monday, October 19, 2026. Best known for his Tony Award-winning performance in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company, Matt received the 2022 Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award, along with a Drama League Award nomination, for his acclaimed portrayal of Jamie. Since making his Broadway debut in Spring Awakening, Matt has established himself as one of musical theater's most versatile and compelling performers, appearing in productions including The Book of Mormon, War Horse, and Bye Bye Birdie. His celebrated career also includes performances in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, where he starred as Seymour Krelborn. Recognized for his emotional honesty, dynamic vocals, and magnetic stage presence, Matt continues to earn praise as one of Broadway's leading contemporary performers.

Bryce Allen Pinkham & Scarlett Strallen

Bryce Allen Pinkham & Scarlett Strallen bring The Great British American Love Story to the Rittenhouse Grill stage on Monday, November 23, 2026. Married performers with acclaimed careers on both sides of the Atlantic, Bryce and Scarlett combine Broadway star power, storytelling, and musical artistry in an evening celebrating love, theater, and the songs that have shaped their lives. Bryce is a two-time Tony Award nominee best known for originating the role of Monty Navarro in the Tony Award-winning A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, earning Tony, Grammy, and Drama Desk Award nominations, and this season receiving acclaim for his performance as The Arbiter in Chess. Scarlett, a two-time Olivier Award nominee, is celebrated for her leading performances in Mary Poppins, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Travesties, and Old Friends alongside Bernadette Peters. Together, the couple share beloved Broadway and West End favorites, personal stories, and the warmth and chemistry that have made them audience favorites, creating an evening that is both intimate and richly theatrical.

Kelli Barrett and Jarrod Spector close the season on Monday, December 14, 2026, bringing their celebrated chemistry, humor, and powerhouse vocals. Longtime Broadway performers and frequent cabaret collaborators, Kelli and Jarodd have each built acclaimed careers on Broadway while also earning praise for their collaborative cabaret performances. Jarrod is widely recognized for his starring roles in Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, while Kelli's Broadway credits include Wicked, Doctor Zhivago, and Baby, It's You!. Their cabaret credits include This Is Dedicated: Music's Greatest Marriages and Kings & Queens, blending iconic songs with stories from their lives together onstage and off. Barrett recently co-starred alongside Jessica Vosk in Broadway's Beaches. Their performances are celebrated for their warmth, wit, and effortless musical connection, creating evenings that feel both deeply personal and joyfully theatrical.

Broadway Cabaret is sponsored by Warwick Hotel, a tribute by Marriott Hotel, which offers discount pricing for cabaret patrons that would like to stay the night.

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