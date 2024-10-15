DRACULA to be Presented at The Ritz Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ritz Theatre Company will present Dracula, dramatized by Hamilton Deane and John L. Balderston, from October 18 to November 3, 2024. This captivating adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic novel brings an exciting take on the legendary tale of the undead, promising a spine-tingling experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

The story follows Lucy Seward, the daughter of a doctor who runs a sanitorium in rural England. When Lucy is mysteriously struck with a dangerous illness, Dr. Van Helsing, a renowned specialist, is called in. Van Helsing quickly deduces that Lucy has fallen victim to a vampire-a terrifying creature of the night that feeds on blood. As the search for the vampire deepens, the group discovers that the creature haunting Lucy is none other than Count Dracula himself, whose dark reign of terror must finally come to an end in a dramatic and inventive confrontation.

This production of Dracula offers a blend of intense suspense, thrilling action, and a haunting atmosphere, perfectly suited for fans of both horror and live theatre. With a talented cast, stunning set designs, and chilling soundscapes, this adaptation promises to be a must-see event this fall.

Whether you're a longtime fan of the vampire legend or new to the world of Count Dracula, this production is sure to provide the perfect dose of horror and theatre magic. Prepare to be captivated by the dark and mysterious forces that linger just beyond the shadows.

