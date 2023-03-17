Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Craftsman Row Saloon to Present Blooming Garden New Flower Pop-up Experience in Time for Spring

Spring has arrived in Philadelphia and the city's top restaurant pop-up experiences is covered in blossoms, buds and beautiful blooms.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Spring has arrived in Philadelphia and the city's top restaurant pop-up experiences is covered in blossoms, buds and beautiful blooms. Craftsman Row Saloon, at 112 S. 8th Street, announced the launch of its first Blooming Garden Pop-Up Experience starting Tuesday, March 21st, through the end of the summer. Craftsman Row Saloon comes fresh off their biggest Christmas Pop-up and Mardi Gras Pop--up experiences ever to transform the space from ceiling to floor and wall to wall with a floral inspired hidden garden filled features lush greens, vibrant colors, pastel blooms, floral inspired foods, themed cocktails, and yes, an over-the-top Strawberry Garden milkshake. Craftsman Row Saloon is open this spring and summer from Tuesday 4:00pm to 10:00pm, Wednesday 4:00pm to 11:00pm, Thursday 4:00pm to 11:00pm, Friday 12:00pm to 11:00pm, Saturday 12:00pm to 11:00pm, and Sunday 12:00pm to 9:00pm.

Craftsman Row is known as the spot for the ultimate flavors, sights and sounds during their pop up and this is sure to please. The timing is perfect as spring weather moves in, the flower show moves out and the Cherry Blossoms are about to spring forward. Head out for a lovely day in the garden at Craftsman Row Saloon for a first time visual and palate-stimulating sensory experience.

Cocktails will boast all the floral feels and come with edible flowers and the best tastes of the garden.

"The Mardi Gras decorations from February have been entirely replaced by thousands of flowers, boxwood, and some trees and vines compliment the feel and transport you to a blooming garden," said Co-Owner George Tsiouris. "The floor to ceiling transformation continues both inside the dining room and outside. It is something we have wanted to do for a long time. The nice weather, the early spring buds across the city and the return of the Philadelphia Flower Show inside motivated us to pull the trigger and create our own special garden themed experience. We can't wait to host everyone for the spring and summer!"

Themed food and drink will include:

Over-the Top Themed Milkshake:

Strawberry Garden Milkshake- local bassetts strawberry ice cream layered with cake, topped with whipped cream, edible cake moss, bloom of herbs, edible flowers.

Floral-forward Themed Foods:

Petaling Crispy Chicken Sandwich-egg custard bougatsa buns, fried chicken breast, bacon, honey-sriracha, powdered sugar, rose petals, thyme

Herbed Mac and Cheese- 4 cheese classic, rosemary

French Fries Bouquet - fries, avocado ranch, chives and rosemary sprigs

Budding Shrimp Pasta - spaghetti, shrimp, white wine sauce, herbs, edible flowers

Field Burger - 2 smashed patties, american and blue cheese, strawberry balsamic glaze, basil, spring mix, martins potato roll

Chilling grilled cheese - 3-cheese variety, country bread, ham , lavender olive tapenade

Hidden Garden Themed Cocktails:

Blossoming Tequila Espresso Martini- jagermeister cold brew, kahlua, tequila, rosewater, fresh rose

Spring Forward Mango Margarita- tequila, tajin, lime, carnation

Sun Sipping WMC Mojito- rum, watermelon, mint, cucumber

Hibiscus Old Fashioned- whiskey, hibiscus water, bitters

Revival Pineapple Rum Punch- light and spiced rum, orange, pineapple, blackberry, grenadine, charred pineapple, mint,

Lavender Field of Dreams- gin, lemon, tonic, petals, candied lavender dust

Sparkling Coconut Spritz- coconut, peach, vodka, candied lime

All of the above will be available on the full larger menu of comfort food staples with all of Craftsman Row Saloon's other dishes that include Dorito coated mozzarella sticks, award-winning burgers, and fiery buffalo mac-n-cheese loaded fries. As the perfect pairing with the shakes, the owners recommend also trying Donut Fried Chicken with glazed, bacon, american, maple syrup, and the Mac Daddy Burger with smashed patties that are smothered and dripping with mac and cheese on a martin's potato roll.

Timed to come back with this new experience is Craftsman's weekend brunch, every Friday to Sunday 12:00pm to 4:00pm. New dishes will include:

Cheesesteak and Egg Sandwich - american, sarcones seeded roll, fried onions, fried egg

Eggs "Benedict" Boat- egg, hollandaise, ham, roll boat

Look for the full new brunch menu the first week of spring!

Craftsman Row Saloon is owned by brother-and-sister restaurateurs George and Vasiliki Tsiouris, co-owners of Midtown Village's popular Drury Beer Garden that currently features their beloved Greek cuisine with the Opa Pop-Up. Craftsman Row, located at 112 South 8th Street, is named for the hard-working artisans that comprise this area known as Jeweler's Row. Craftsman Row offers guests in a comfortable, neighborhood setting.

Since taking it over, the Tsiouris family has refreshed the space, a landmark for eating and drinking for 100 years, most recently known as Coco's, which opened in 1984. Respecting the building's deep history, the Tsiouris' chose to maintain specific aspects of its character, such as the original bar facade, marked by nameplates of Coco's regulars at each end. The nine booths, reupholstered in button tufted brown leather, and the 16 bar stools have been painted black to match the new distressed black hardwood floors that were installed. The ceiling is dark as well, brightened by light wooden beams that are now exposed. Five televisions positioned at various points of view will broadcast sports games and other events for those looking to root for their favorite local teams. Clever accents, including small, wooden faux taxidermy and modern campfire-style pendant lighting and sconces, are thoughtfully placed throughout the space, lending to the saloon vibe.

Craftsman Row Saloon
112 S 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 923-0123

Reservations:
Call 215-923-0123 OR Visit Open Table - now live for this event!

