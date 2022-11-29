Come Home For The Holidays With Tiny Dynamite
Showings run Friday, December 9 through Sunday, December 11 at 6:30PM.
Come "Home for the Holidays" as the immersive theater company Tiny Dynamite creates a brand new pop-up holiday experience at the historic Powel House (244 S. 3rd St, Philadelphia). This unique interactive event is part theater, part historic tour, and part holiday celebration. Showings run Friday, December 9 through Sunday, December 11 at 6:30PM.
Directed by Kathryn MacMillan and conceived by MacMillan and Meghan Winch, guests will travel in time through the beautiful, historic Powel House. Together, guests will explore the rooms of one of America's finest examples of Georgian architecture and rediscover old holiday traditions, songs, and stories. Each ticket comes with a drink, and snack, and the show.
The event is presented by Tiny Dynamite, whose goal is to offer audiences new ways to experience theater and artists new ways to create it. They present high-quality plays at modest ticket prices, in an environment that is intimate, social, joyful, and welcoming.
Tickets are only $25 and can be purchased at tinydynamite.org. More information on the event can be found here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211901®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftinydynamite.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/home-for-the-holidays-2022/
