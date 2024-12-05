Circadium School Of Contemporary Circus Presents Two Festive Holiday Shows In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Circadium School of Contemporary Circus will ring in the winter holidays with two unique events, both taking place on Saturday, December 14.

America's only full-time accredited school dedicated to inspiring artists and creating tomorrow's circus presents two festive shows to celebrate the season. The Circadium Family Holiday Show will offer a breathtaking showcase of acrobatics, aerials, and juggling, all infused with joyful winter holiday themes. Including the talented Philadelphia School of Circus Arts Youth Troupe, a total of 20 young circus artists will perform with unicycles, rolling globes, partner acrobatics and more. The entire family is welcome at the most playful and magical circus event of the season.

Later that day, the Circadium Adult Holiday Cabaret is a unique, 18+,modern circus experience, merging awe-inspiring acrobatics with comedy, character performances, and sensual burlesque. This daring, unconventional holiday show guarantees a memorable evening filled with wit, allure, and astonishing skill, ideal for those looking for a provocative spin on traditional festivities. Tickets for the family show are $10 for children under 18 years old and $20 for adults, and tickets for the evening performance are $20 each for adults only. Tickets are available at ticketleap dot events/tickets/circuscampus/

Based in Philadelphia, inspiring artists from across America to create tomorrow's circus, Circadium presents two dazzling performances to end the year.

Circadium's Executive Director, Shana Kennedy, said "It is the perfect time of year for us to open the doors of the circus school and share some of the magic that goes on here. While our students spend a lot of their time training the technical disciplines of circus, they are also wildly creative young artists. The performances on December 14 will be as thought-provoking as they are entertaining."

Faculty member Elliott Gittelsohn said, "Circus arts are perfect for a winter-holiday-themed show because their captivating mix of skill, creativity, and spectacle adds an extra layer of magic and wonder, making the season feel even more extraordinary and festive."

Circadium's two holiday shows this year have been created to serve multiple purposes.

The students at the school, while often engaged in making experimental contemporary circus pieces for their peers, have been tasked this year with producing a Family Holiday Show that is accessible, fun, and showcases their circus talents in a way that is illuminating and inspiring for audiences of all ages.

To develop the Family Holiday Show, the students have drawn from their weekly Friday Presentations prompts, guided by their Theatre instructor Jacinta Yelland. The prompts, which are often simple studies of ensemble work and foundational theatre concepts, must be integrated with circus disciplines in meaningful and creative ways. Originality abounds in these projects; from gibberish-speaking jugglers to synchronized slow-motion contortionists, the pieces are always completely new.

The Adult Holiday Cabaret has been created by working with John Jarboe of the Bearded Ladies Cabaret over the past several months. These students began the school year by attending many Philadelphia Fringe Festival performances, as well as the Rose Garden exhibit at the Fabric Workshop and Museum, and then sitting down with John to learn about the history and core concepts of the art form of Cabaret. Along with their vocal instructor Krista Apple, the students have explored character development, audience connection, and provocation this fall. For the Adult Holiday Cabaret, they will welcome the public into their created space, for an evening of high-level circus skills, resonant storytelling,and laughter.

The cast for the Circadium Family Holiday Show: Mx Battles, Arianna Caiola, Chloe Dennis, Alena Donohue-Moll, Audrey Gabriel, Shelby Hastings, Galus Hosford, Maggie Marko, Mattison Mersereau, Alex Murtaugh, Reagan Needham, Becca Smith, Kaelyn Toukatly, Acacia Trimble-Carlson, and the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts Youth Troupe.

The Circadium Adult Holiday Cabaret is a unique, 18+, modern circus experience, merging awe-inspiring acrobatics with comedy, character performances, and sensual burlesque. This daring, unconventional holiday show guarantees a memorable evening filled with wit, allure, and astonishing skill, ideal for those looking for a provocative spin on traditional festivities. The Adult Holiday Cabaret is Saturday, December 14 at 8:00pm.

The cast for the Circadium Adult Holiday Cabaret: Ava Gowanloch, Bailey Luk, Harley Quigley, Nyla Welsh, Mx Battles, Arianna Caiola, Galus Hosford, Maggie Marko, Reagan Needham, and Acacia Trimble-Carlson.

TICKETS

The Family Holiday Show is Saturday, December 14 at 3:00pm. Tickets are $10 for kids under 18, and $20 for adults. The Adult Holiday Cabaret is Saturday, December 14 at 8:00pm. Tickets are $20 for adults.

More information about Circadium can be found at www.circadium.edu.

