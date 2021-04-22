Christy Altomare, Melissa Errico & More to be Featured in Broadway Spotlight Concert Series At Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse audiences will have the opportunity to experience intimate concerts by stars of New York City's Broadway and Cabaret scene when Bucks County Playhouse presents a new Broadway Spotlight Concert Series. The series is curated by Jim Caruso, who famously hosts the weekly showbiz bash "Jim Caruso's Cast Party" (currently online as "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party") at NYC's Birdland where he also produces the Broadway at Birdland Series. For the Playhouse, Caruso has gathered a wide range of exciting talent including award-winning vocalist Natalie Douglas, pianist and singer Billy Stritch and Broadway divas Karen Mason, Melissa Errico and Sally Mayes. Tickets are now on sale at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org. Due to social distancing, quantities are strictly limited.

"As we prepare to present theatre once again, what better way than to celebrate our re-opening with theatre music! And these artists top the list of great musical theatre performers," says Alexander Fraser, Bucks County Playhouse Producing Director. "Special thanks to showman Jim Caruso for curating the Broadway Spotlight Concert Series. What better way to celebrate our return!"

"I was over-the-moon when the kind and talented people at Bucks County Playhouse asked me to help curate a concert series," says Jim Caruso. "To invite some of my favorite performers to cavort on one of the most historic stages in the country was a dream come true. Culture brings people together, and if this isn't a time for some good-spirited, socially-distanced togetherness, I don't know what is! May the extraordinary music, energy and joy help invigorate the Playhouse community as we all look forward to 'opening up' again!"

Tickets to all events in the Broadway Spotlight Concert Series are $40 and are currently on sale at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or by calling 215-862-2121.

Bucks County Playhouse has developed rigorous safety protocols to protect those working backstage and front-of-house, including virus testing, mask requirements for all those inside the Playhouse, frequent cleaning, Merv 15-rated HVAC filters, and restricted access backstage. A list of protocols can be found on the Playhouse website. Tickets to these live music events are available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.

NATALIE DOUGLAS

"The First Time ... The Music of Roberta Flack"

Saturday, May 15 at 8 pm

Sunday, May 16 at 2 pm

Kicking off the series on Saturday, May 15 at 8pm and Sunday, May 16 at 2pm is Natalie Douglas. Hailed "a true force of nature" by Clive Davis of The Times, the 12-time MAC, two-time Bistro & NYC Nightlife Award winner, Natalie Douglas makes her Bucks County Playhouse debut with her smash hit tribute "The First Time...The Music of Roberta Flack." Through the use of her voice and fascinating stories about Flack, Douglas and her music director, Mark Hartman, celebrate the hallmarks of Roberta Flack's career - her luminous voice, and peerless musical virtuosity, leading to chart-topping song after song, and garnering millions of sales along with well-deserved awards and accolades. Douglas performs songs associated with the legendary singer, including "Making Love," "Compared to What?," "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" and of course, "Killing Me Softly with His Song." Tickets are $40 each.





KAREN MASON

"Vaccinatin' Rhythm"

Thursday, May 20 at 7:30 pm

Friday, May 21 at 8 pm

Broadway's Karen Mason ("Mamma Mia!") will present "Vaccinatin' Rhythm" on Thursday, May 20 at 7:30pm and Friday, May 21 at 8pm. Mason has starred on Broadway, Off-Broadway and on television. She is a 14-time MAC Award winner and has won the MAC Award for Major Female Vocalist of the Year in six consecutive years. Her highly acclaimed recordings include her newest single, "It's About Time." She won the 2006 Nightlife Award for Major Female Vocalist and has three Bistro Awards. On Broadway, she garnered rave reviews starring as The Queen of Hearts in "Wonderland," and she originated the role of Tanya in "Mamma Mia!" For her portrayal of Tanya, Mason received a 2002 Drama Desk nomination as Best Actress. Her other leading roles include Norma Desmond in "Sunset Boulevard," which she performed to critical acclaim and standing ovations on Broadway and in Los Angeles for three years; Velma von Tussel in the final Broadway company of "Hairspray"; "Monotony" singer, Mazeppa in "Jerome Robbins' Broadway"; Rosalie in "Carnival" (Drama Desk nomination); plus featured roles in Broadway's "Torch Song Trilogy;" and "Play Me A Country Song." Mason won the Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in "And The World Goes 'Round," and starred Off-Broadway in her own show "Karen Mason Sings Broadway, Beatles and Brian." Tickets are $40 each.

CONSTANTINE MAROULIS

"Don't Stop Believing"

Saturday, May 22 at 8 pm

Sunday, May 23 at 2 pm

Best known for his Tony-nominated performance in "Rock of Ages" and his epic run as a finalist during the heyday of "American Idol," actor, producer, singer and songwriter Constantine Maroulis will present two performances at the Playhouse on Saturday, May 22 at 8pm and Sunday, May 23 at 2pm. Tickets are $40 each. Maroulis has been touring worldwide, contributing to projects that include Scott Bradlee's acclaimed Postmodern Jukebox, RockTopia, and Adler's Appetite featuring legendary Guns N Roses drummer Steven Adler. Maroulis is also developing several creative projects in TV and film, including Tony-nominated work as a producer of Broadway's revival of Deaf West's "Spring Awakening," as well as releasing the singles, "All About You," "Here I Come" and "She's Just Rock N Roll" from his upcoming album. Tickets are $40.

SALLY MAYES

Thursday, May 27 at 7:30 pm

Friday, May 28 at 8 pm

Tony-Nominee Sally Mayes will appear on Thursday, May 27 at 7:30pm and Friday, May 28 at 8pm. Mayes made her Broadway debut in Cy Coleman's "Welcome To The Club." Her performance won critical praise along with a Theater World Award and Outer Critics Circle nomination as one of Broadway's Outstanding Newcomers. On Broadway, Mayes is perhaps best known for her performance in the Roundabout Theater revival of "She Loves Me," for which she earned Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations. Mayes appeared as Aunt Corene in "Urban Cowboy" (Drama Desk nomination). She drew raves as Mae West in the National Tour of "Dirty Blonde" and also appeared in the Broadway revival of "Steel Magnolias." Mayes's much anticipated nightclub appearances have garnered her rave reviews from coast to coast. She has been nominated for 12 Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs (MAC) Awards, and has won two Back Stage BISTRO awards for excellence in cabaret and recording. Tickets are $40.

MELISSA ERRICO

Thursday, June 3 at 7:30 pm

Friday, June 4 at 8 pm

Tony-nominee Melissa Errico will appear on Thursday, June 3 at 7:30 pm and Friday, June 4 at 8:00 pm. Nominated for Best Actress for the musical "Amour," Errico starred in "My Fair Lady," "High Society," "Dracula," "Les Miserables," and others. She's also starred in several productions with Irish Repertory Theatre and has six Drama Desk nominations. As a singer, Melissa has made five solo studio CDs and has performed with most of the major symphonies in America and the UK. Her latest album "Sondheim Sublime" was recently released to critical acclaim. In the past two years she has performed numerous sold-out Sondheim concerts in New York City, Chicago at The Ravinia Festival, DC and London. Her connection to Sondheim's work began when she played Dot in "Sunday in the Park with George" at The Kennedy Center, she then went on to star in "Passion" at Classic Stage Company and "Do I Hear a Waltz?" at New York City Center. Her other solo CDs include "Blue Like That" (EMI/Capitol Records), "Lullabies and Wildflowers" (VMG/Universal), "Legrand Affair" (Ghostlight/Sony) and "What About Today? - Melissa Errico Live at 54 Below" (Broadway Records; CD & DVD). She also recently appeared in guest-starring arcs on Cinemax's "The Knick" directed by Steven Soderbergh, and "Billions" on Showtime. Errico has served on The National Endowment for the Arts, has published multiple essays in The New York Times, and is a contributing essayist in The Purist. Tickets are $40.

CHRISTY ALTOMARE

Thursday, June 10 at 7:30 pm

Friday, June 11 at 8 pm

Bucks County native, Pennsbury Graduate and Broadway Star Christy Altomare will return home to give concerts on Thursday, June 10 at 7:30 pm and Friday, June 11 at 8 pm. Altomare originated the role of Anya in the Broadway production of "Anastasia" for which she received the Theatre World Award and was nominated for an Outer Critics Award and a Drama Desk Award for lead actress in a musical. She made her Broadway debut playing the role of Sophie Sheridan in "Mamma Mia!." Off-Broadway, Altomare portrayed the role of Sue Snell in MCC's revival of "Carrie the Musical." Altomare can be heard in the cast recordings of both "Anastasia" and "Carrie." She toured the country in the first national tour of "Spring Awakening," playing role of Wendla Bergman. Regional credits include Jerusha Abbott in John Caird and Paul Gordon's production of "Daddy Long Legs," Guinevere in "Camelot" at Drury Lane in Chicago, and most recently, Nellie Forbush in "South Pacific" at the Aspen Music festival. Christy is a graduate of the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music.

Along with her passion for musical theater, she is a songwriter/recording artist, who currently released her new album of original music called "Wandering Bird." Tickets are $40.

BILLY STRITCH

"Billy's Place"

Friday, June 12 at 8 pm

Saturday, June 13 at 2 pm

Billy Stritch is an award-winning pianist and singer and known to audiences across the country for his many solo concert performances and as accompanist and musical director for Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin and Christine Ebersole to name but a few. During the pandemic, Stritch has created his own weekly Facebook livestream music show called "Billy's Place." Every week, he spotlights a different composer or performer from the Great American Songbook and his shows at the Bucks County Playhouse will feature his favorite songs from nearly 50 online shows. Expect to hear music by Cy Coleman, George Gershwin, Barry Manilow, Cole Porter as well as selections from the Brazilian bossa nova canon. He'll also be sharing intimate stories from his varied and wide-ranging career. Performances are Saturday, June 12 at 8pm and Sunday, June 13 at 2pm. Tickets are $40.