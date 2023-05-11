Celebrate Pride Month With The Strides Collective At BOGFRIENDS: A One-Night-Only Reading

The Strides Collective, a non-profit theatre company supporting emerging queer playwrights, will present a one-night-only staged reading of bogfriends by jose sebastian alberdi (he/him). The Collective is excited to support this play before it heads to the National Playwrights Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center for further development this summer. The reading will take place on June 13th, 2023 at the MAAS Building Patio & Garden - to celebrate Pride Month, doors will open at 7pm for sober mingling, with the reading starting at 7:30pm.

Starring Liam Mulshine (he/him) and Brennen S. Malone (he/they), the play blends three timelines of couples: Tanner & Archie, museum workers; Finn & Cillian, Americans in Ireland; and Osgar & Irial, who died over four thousand years ago. This is "a play about power-dynamics, sex, and preserving dead things (or trying to) that traverses space, time, and culture", according to alberdi.

The reading will be directed by the Collective's Associate Artistic Director, Gauri Mangala (she/her), and is generously supported by Kevin R. Free, Honorary Producer. Tickets are available for reservation at stridescollective.com/tickets. This event is Pay What You Decide, with donations encouraged to support the Collective. For more information, please visit their Click Here.

For more Pride Month programming, the Strides Collective invites you to attend Stop Kiss by Diana Son, presented in collaboration with South Camden Theatre Company, from June 2nd-17th. Performance information is available on SCTC's website. You can join the Collective on Sunday, June 11th for a talkback with Stop Kiss creatives following the 2pm performance. Tickets available at South Camden Theatre's website.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.