Carter Calvert to Return to Bucks County Playhouse With One-Woman Show in August

Carter Calvert, the Broadway actress-singer who previously wowed audiences at Bucks County Playhouse as the iconic country music legend in "Always ... Patsy Cline," will bring her one-woman show, "Viva La Diva," back to the historic playhouse on Sunday, August 14 at 7:00 pm.

Carter sold out her "Viva La Diva" concert at the Playhouse in 2019.

In her act, "Viva La Diva," Calvert floats effortlessly between Broadway, Pop, Jazz, and Country. Her hilarious yet heartfelt take on "making it in the biz" and the Divas that inspired her along the way will delight audiences of all ages.

Calvert is best known for originating her role in the Tony®-nominated Broadway musical "It Ain't Nothin' But The Blues" alongside Grammy® winning jazz vocalist Gregory Porter. The New York Times wrote, "Carter Calvert effervesces: her voice echoes chimes in the night" and "Her smoldering grip on 'Fever' is positively dangerous." She is featured on the cast recording and starred in the show's national tour. Other tours include the title role in "Always...Patsy Cline" opposite Sally Struthers, the featured role of 'Grizabella' in the Broadway National touring company of "Cats," the European tour of "Smokey Joe's Café," and an international tour of Neil Berg's "100 Years of Broadway."

She's received raves for her Off-Broadway work in "Forbidden Broadway: Comes Out Swinging" and appeared in "The Thing About Men" opposite Tony nominee Marc Kudisch. She has originated World Premiere roles in the musicals "Forbidden Vegas," "Sparkley Clean Funeral Singers" and the "Great American Trailer Park Musical." Her regional credits include "It Ain't Nothin' But The Blues" at Denver Center Theatre Company, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Crossroads Theatre Company, New Victory Theatre, San Diego Repertory Theater; "Annie Get Your Gun" (Title Role), "Evita" (Title Role) at Algonquin Arts, "Sunday in the Park with George" at Arena Stage, "Unsung Cole (And Classics Too)" and "A Grand Night for Singing" at Cleveland Playhouse; "Honky Tonk Angels" at Cincinnati Playhouse at the Park; "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" at Theatre By The Sea; "Kiss Me Kate" at Theatre Under The Stars; and "Pump Boys and Dinettes" in Branson, Missouri. Calvert has opened for iconic performers including Liza Minnelli, Marilyn McCoo, Chubby Checker and The Temptations. Her television credits include "The David Letterman Show," "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," and "The Today Show."

Calvert is an accomplished actress, as well as a popular voice-over artist. She's been featured in numerous national television and radio commercials. While still in high school, Downbeat Magazine named Calvert "Best Female Jazz Vocalist" and Starsong Records hailed her as "Best Female Vocalist of the Year." Ms. Calvert has been touring the globe as a headliner on the prestigious Crystal Cruise line as well as a headliner in clubs and theaters across the country with her solo shows, "Viva La Diva," "Natural Woman: A Carole King Celebration" and "Walkin' After Midnight: A Tribute to Patsy Cline."

As a recording artist, Carter Calvert and the Roger Cohen Trio debuted at number 13 on the CMJ jazz charts (beating out Paul McCartney!). Her CD "It's A Man's World" is climbing the charts, receiving rave reviews and extensive radio play.

ABOUT BUCKS COUNTY PLAYHOUSE

Steeped in a theatrical history that stems back to its founding in 1939 by a roster of theatrical royalty, Bucks County Playhouse is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its 2012 re-opening and restoration. With more than 75,000 patrons walking through its doors every year, the Playhouse is leading the economic resurgence of New Hope and the surrounding community. In 2014, Tony Award-winning producers Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler took the helm of the Playhouse, reclaiming its reputation of attracting Broadway and Hollywood artists. Playhouse productions of "Company" starring Justin Guarini, and William Finn's "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" were named by Wall Street Journal to its "Best of Theatre" list for 2015. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal again hailed the Playhouse and Artistic Associate Hunter Foster in its Best of the Year listings for its production of "42nd Street" and in 2019 labeled the Playhouse "one of the best regional theaters on the East coast." Box office records have been repeatedly broken by Signature Productions of "Steel Magnolias" directed by Marsha Mason, "Mamma Mia!" directed by John Tartaglia and "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story," "Million Dollar Quartet," "42nd Street," and "Guys & Dolls" (all directed by Hunter Foster). In 2021, the team developed and presented Candace Bushnell's "Is There Still Sex in the City," which the Playhouse then partnered to move to New York. The creative teams who come to create new productions at the Playhouse are among the most talented artists working in the professional theatre today and relish the opportunity to work on the historic stage where Grace Kelly, Robert Redford, and Jessica Walter began their careers.