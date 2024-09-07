Cannonball Festival to Present I THINK IT COULD WORK Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



I Think It Could Work, is playing Philly for two shows only on September 11th at 8pm and September 12th at 5pm, both nights at Icebox Project Space (1400 N American St, Philadelphia, PA, 19122). Full Out Formula, a Chicago-based contemporary circus company, will present this new rendition of their show after launching it in September at two East Coast festivals, Ithaca New York's Hupstate Festival and Philadelphia's Cannonball Fest.

The trio that makes up Full Out Formula originally met at Circadium circus school in 2018 and quickly became friends and roommates. They started working together even before they graduated and soon formed a working partnership, but they have only recently decided on a name for their company. Sierra Rhoades explains, “quote.”

This exciting trio combines their sense of humor, their varied circus skills, and their unflinching trust in one another to make a show that is as thought-provoking as it is entertaining. I Think It Could Work utilizes elements of acrobatics, theater, and classic games to experiment and explore what happens when our lives are decided by chance and our fates are left for the audience to decide. Come support your hometown circus with Full Out Formula's new work before they take it on the road for the fall season.

Ticket link ($25): https://phillyfringe.org/events/i-think-it-could-work/

(Photo left to right: Meet the founders of Full Out Formula; Sierra Rhoades Nicholls, Kevin Flanagan and Liam Bradley)

Follow them on social media: https://www.instagram.com/fulloutformula/

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Full Out Formula is a brand new circus collective based out of Chicago, IL. Founded by Sierra Rhoades Nicholls (she/her), Kevin Flanagan (he/him), and Chicago native Liam Bradley (they/them).

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Sierra Rhoades Nicholls is a circus artist specializing in partner acrobatics and handstands. Sierra grew up doing gymnastics and went on to study circus at Maine Circus Academy and Circadium School of Contemporary Circus. Sierra is passionate about both the technical and artistic aspects of her craft and has worked with companies such as Circus Evo, Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, Le Nouveau Sud, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In 2018, she founded CSAW, a non-profit dedicated to making resources and financial aid accessible for the circus community.

Kevin Flanagan is a circus artist and musician from Bronxville, NY. He began his artistic journey as a classical guitarist, studying at Ithaca College before discovering his passion for circus arts. After graduating from Circadium in 2021, Kevin has performed with various companies including Le Nouveau Sud, Circus Evo, and Midnight Circus. He specializes in unicycle, partner acrobatics, and juggling.

Liam Bradley is a 24-year-old non-binary circus artist from Chicago. They specialize in partner acrobatics, tumbling, and movement, with a love for storytelling and stagecraft. After graduating from Circadium in 2021, Liam co-founded "Company To X For", a contemporary circus company based in Chicago. Liam's work often incorporates elements of dance, theater, performance art, and clown.

Photo Credit: Michelle Reid

Comments