Cam Anthony Will Perform With the Philly POPS as Part of Wawa Welcome America July 4 Concert

The Philly POPS will celebrate Independence Day and the return of live music with three performances during the annual Wawa Welcome America Festival, including POPS on Independence at the Mann with Tony- and GRAMMY-nominated Broadway artist Josh Henry, POPS at the Celebration of Freedom, and the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert-opening for international superstars Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida.

These concerts are free of charge, but guests must pre-register for tickets. The Philly POPS Salute Series performances are presented by Comcast NBCUniversal and in partnership with Wawa Welcome America.

July 3: POPS on Independence at the Mann Center, 7 p.m.

The Philly POPS continues its 42-year tradition of performance on Independence Day in POPS on Independence at the Mann. Music Director and Principal Conductor David Charles Abell leads the POPS, along with Tony- and GRAMMY-nominated artist Josh Henry in his debut with the POPS. Josh is best known for his role as Billy Bigelow in the revival of Carousel and as Aaron Burr in the touring production of Hamilton. Josh will perform an arrangement of "Dear Theodosia" from Hamilton, last performed with the POPS with Leslie Odom, Jr. in 2018.

The POPS orchestra will perform patriotic favorites, showtunes, standards, and popular hits, along with a glimpse of the 2021-2022 LIGHTS UP! SHOWTIME! Season.

POPS on Independence will also feature the live debut of "Madam (Vice) President," a march that commemorates the 59th presidential inauguration. This work, composed by Marine Corps veteran Major Brian Dix (Ret.)-Director Laureate of the United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, celebrates the extraordinary women in American politics present and future, namely Vice President Kamala Harris. The piece, originally composed for the Rhode Island Philharmonic, debuted virtually in 2021, with an all-women volunteer orchestra. "This performance is not only for women, but by women," Dix said. "I want to pay tribute to their hard work over the past 100 years and to inspire younger women to march forward with their dreams."

This performance will be at the TD Pavilion at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts; the event is free, but tickets are required. More details at phillypops.org/popsonindependence

July 4: POPS at the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony, 10:30 a.m.

The POPS strikes up the band for a swinging patriotic performance to accompany the City's Celebration of Freedom Ceremony, which will include a reading of the Declaration of Independence, remarks from Mayor Jim Kenney, the presentation of the Mayor's Magis Award, the Celebrate Freedom Award, and the Wawa Foundation Hero Award.

These Independence Day performances connect to the POPSinSchools programs that the POPS initiated in 2015, and which are directed by Artistic Director for Jazz Terell Stafford. Next generation musicians Dan McCain and John Meko, both with six years of experience in POPS programs, will appear in the BIG Band ensemble at Celebration of Freedom.

"I'm proud to bring my work as Artistic Director for Jazz, a conductor, and an educator to this performance," said Terell Stafford. "An important tradition in jazz is teaching the next generation-much like my mentors taught me. By creating performance opportunities for these young musicians, we help shape their futures, along with the future of the POPS. POPSinSchools programs mentor students from elementary school to high school-which includes All City Jazz, then in college, students can take co-op positions with the POPS, which give them opportunities to embed in the orchestra."

This performance will broadcast on NBC10 and Telemundo62 at 6 p.m.

July 4: Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert at the Mann Center, 7 p.m.

The Philly POPS kicks off Philly's July 4 concert celebration at the TD Pavilion at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts. The POPS takes the stage for its 5th year as part of the July 4 concert, this year with Philly native and the season 20 winner of The Voice, Cam Anthony. The performance will feature The Philly POPS BIG Band conducted by Artistic Director for Jazz Terell Stafford, as well as dancers from the Jasmine Yahn'e School of Dance. The BIG Band and Cam will perform originally arranged pieces like "Feeling Good," and the song cycle of "What's Going On" and "Mercy, Mercy Me." The night concludes with performances from superstars Flo Rida and Bebe Rexha, along with a fireworks display.

Cam Anthony grew up in Philadelphia and found his voice singing at Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church in North Philadelphia. After a video of him singing a Bruno Mars song went viral at age 11, he's since opened for Patti LaBelle, performed on the Ellen Degeneres show, and performed at the White House's Easter Egg Roll-later signing with Dr. Dre at age 12. Cam appeared on the 20th season of NBC's The Voice, where he was chosen to be on Blake Shelton's team-winning the season at just 19 years old.

General admission and lawn access will be available for in-person guests; tickets are free, but pre-registration is required.

For more details about the POPS Independence Day performances, visit phillypops.org.