Bucks County Playhouse to Bring SEAN HEELY'S CELTIC CHRISTMAS to New Jersey

Bucks County Playhouse will present “Seán Heely's Celtic Christmas” at Villa Victoria Academy in Ewing, NJ. The one-night-only event will be held on Thursday, December 18 at 8:00 pm. The concert is part of the Playhouse's Community Arts Series.

Based in Washington, D.C., Seán Heely's Celtic Band present ancient melodies from Scotland, Ireland, and beyond, while fusing original compositions and modern tunes. The fiddle and bagpipes will sweep you away to Christmastime and Winter Solstice celebrations along with featured dancers from Scottish and Irish traditions that are sure to lift your holiday spirits and warm your heart. Kilts and tartan abound as the show travels through ancient Gaelic carols and songs, tucked in perfectly with lively Irish tunes and familiar Christmas and seasonal melodies with a Celtic twist. The core group features U.S National Scottish Fiddle champion and Gaelic singer Seán Heely. He is joined by acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and all-Ireland singing champion Kevin Elam, bouzouki and bass player Beth Patterson, acclaimed percussionist Lucas Ashby, piper Jesse Ofgang, champion fiddler Colin McGlynn and percussive dancer Agi Kovacs. The band performs Scots Gaelic (Gàidhlig) songs, ballads, sea shanties, pub songs and more from the rich Celtic folk tradition.

Bucks County Playhouse recently launched a Community Arts Series — where the Playhouse will bring arts programming into performance venues throughout the region. Seán Heely's Celtic Christmas concert will be presented at Villa Victoria Academy, 376 W. Upper Ferry Road, Ewing Township, NJ on December 18, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $58 and are on sale now at www.buckscountyplayhouse.org or by contacting the box office at 215.862.2121. Special rates are available for groups of 10 or more.

ABOUT BUCKS COUNTY PLAYHOUSE

Steeped in a theatrical history that stems back to its founding in 1939 by a roster of theatrical royalty, Bucks County Playhouse is celebrating the twelfth anniversary of its 2012 re-opening and restoration. With more than 75,000 patrons walking through its doors every year, the Playhouse is leading the economic resurgence of New Hope and the surrounding community. In 2014, Tony Award-winning producers Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler took the helm of the Playhouse, reclaiming its reputation for first-rate new productions created by Broadway and Hollywood artists. Playhouse productions of “Company” starring Justin Guarini, and William Finn's “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” were named by Wall Street Journal to its “Best of Theatre” list for 2015. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal again hailed the Playhouse and Artistic Associate Hunter Foster in its Best of the Year listings for its production of “42nd Street” and in 2019 labeled the Playhouse “one of the best regional theaters on the East coast.” Box office records have been repeatedly broken by Signature Productions of “Steel Magnolias” directed by Marsha Mason, “Mamma Mia!” directed by John Tartaglia and “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” “Million Dollar Quartet,” “42nd Street,” and “Guys & Dolls” (all directed by Hunter Foster). In 2021, the team developed and presented Candace Bushnell's “Is There Still Sex in the City,” which the Playhouse then partnered to move to New York. Recent critically acclaimed productions include “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” with Andy Mientus and “The Bridges of Madison County” with Tony-nominee Kate Baldwin and Nicholas Rodriguez. The creative teams who come to create new productions at the Playhouse are among the most talented artists working in the professional theatre today and relish the opportunity to work on the historic stage where Grace Kelly, Robert Redford, and Jessica Walter began their careers.

