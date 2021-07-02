BWW Previews: SILUETA at Power Street Theater

Power Street Theatre presents SILUETA, a new musical (Working Title) for Philadelphians, with Comunidades Conectadas.

Program Power Street Theatre presents the development of SILUETA, a new musical (Working Title) for Philadelphians SILUETA, a new musical, brings the stories of immigrants and refugees to the front.

Conservative ex-house wife Dinora and activist-artist Khalilah move in together amidst a charged 2016 presidential campaign, the loosening of the Cuban embargo, and the escalation of the Syrian Civil War.

Through their growing friendship, and a little guidance from the Ancestors, they learn about the importance of community, friendship, and forgiveness. With book and lyrics by Erlina Ortiz and music and lyrics by Robi Hager, SILUETA captures the pain of displacement, the need for choice, and the uncertainty we all face when borders are more important than family.

PST will engage and share the stories of immigrants and refugees both on stage and off in Philadelphia through a virtual live reading of the musical alongside community story circles around the politics of home, ancestry, and choice.

Creative Team: Erlina Ortiz: Book & Lyrics, Robi Hager: Music & Lyrics, Rebecca Aparicio: Director, Melanie Hsu: Music Director, Salma Zohdi: Dramaturg, Fouad Sakhnini: Cultural Consultant, Jose Alicea: Video Editor, John Kolbinski: Sound Engineer, Asaki Kuruma: Stage Manager, Gabriela Sanchez: Creative Project Director.

The cast includes Daniele Hager, Angel Alzeidan, Marquise Hitchcock, Guillermo Jemmott, Jr. Florencia Cuenca and Brennen S. Malone.

Power Street Theatre, founded in 2012 by Gabriela Sanchez and Erlina Ortiz, has grown into a collective of fierce multicultural and multidisciplinary artists.

They are dedicated to connecting multicultural and intergenerational communities through the performing arts by sharing original stories that innovate and inspire.

a??In the past eight years Power Street has produced ten full productions in addition to developing an educational program called Land & Body, which provides adults free theatre classes in North Philly. Power Street continues to grow artistically and with their new educational programs.

Power Street Theatre Youtube Live

Monday, July 12th 2021, 7 pm (EST)

General Admission: Pay What You Decide

Tickets at powerstreettheatre.com.