Arden Theatre Company to Present Regional Premiere Of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY

The Arden Theatre Company is preparing for the regional premiere of Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, a buoyant and biting comedy that explores the universal similarities (and glaring differences) facing teenage girls across the globe. Directed by Amina Robinson (the Arden's 74 Seconds...To Judgment.), the play will run at the Arden's Arcadia Stage from May 5 through June 5, 2022.

"School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play is a story of finding one's self-worth and intrinsic value in a world where the color of one's skin and its proximity to whiteness is used as currency," said Director Amina Robinson "It is at once hilariously funny, and then painfully revelatory. For me personally, it shines a light on the far reaching nature of Euro-centered ideology. Jocelyn Bioh tackles the subject matter with a deft comedic hand, loaded with heart. I am excited to share this story with Philadelphia audiences."

Set in Ghana in 1968, Paulina is the reigning queen bee at the country's most exclusive boarding school, and has her sights set on the Miss Global Universe pageant. But the arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter-and Paulina's hive-minded friends. Tensions run high in Bioh's "gleeful African makeover of an American genre" (New York Times), a "ferociously entertaining morality tale that proves as heartwarming as it is hilarious" (Hollywood Reporter).

The Arden production features Morgan Charece Hall as Paulina Sarpong, Cheyenne Parks as Ericka Boafo, Imani Moss a Ama, Arielle Faye Telemaco-Beane as Nana, Jessica Money as Mercy, Adaeze Nwoko as Gifty, Ontaria Kim Wilson as Headmistress Francis, and Danielle Lenee as Eloise Amponsah.

TICKET INFO

Tickets for School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play are now available for purchase online at ardentheatre.org.

