Arden Theatre Company Extends HOLY GRAIL OF MEMPHIS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to popular demand, Arden Theatre Company's current production of Holy Grail of Memphis gets an extension of seven additional performances. The show, which began previews January 16, now runs through March 2.

The comedy, written by Philadelphia-based, award-winning playwright Michael Hollinger, takes audiences on a profound journey of transformation and restoration. Directed by Terrence J. Nolen, producing artistic director for the Arden, Holy Grail of Memphis unfolds on the Arden’s intimate 175-seat Arcadia Stage January 16, with performances now running through March 2.

The additional show dates are as follows:

Tuesday, February 25, at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, February 26, at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, February 26, at 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 27, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 1, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 1, at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 2, at 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m.

Holy Grail of Memphis takes place in present-day Memphis, Tennessee, and the stage design immerses audiences in the atmosphere of a mid-century recording studio, complete with vintage equipment, microphones, mixers, and amplifiers. Amongst the meticulously crafted stage setting, theatergoers are introduced to Newton "Newt" Stover II (Matteo Scammell), a man striving to rebuild his life and preserve his family's legacy after uncovering the long-lost recordings of legendary blues guitarist and singer Alfred "Deaf Duck" Mason (Fred Michael Beam). Mason, who was Deaf, performed throughout the Mississippi Delta for decades, inspiring countless other great Black bluesmen and women, including Mississippi John Hurt, Blind Lemon Jefferson, and Memphis Minnie. With the help of his tech-savvy intern, Lee Hara (Erin Malimban), and Derek Benoit (Newton Buchanan), a scholar, musician, and Newt’s former bandmate, Newton plans to release Mason’s recordings to the public and restore his grandfather’s studio to its former glory. However, the arrival of an unexpected visitor could throw his plans into disarray.

Comments