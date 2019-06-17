Arden Theatre Company Announces 2019-20 Children's Theatre Season

Philadelphians don't have to look far to find quality and thoughtful entertainment that will appeal to their entire family. The Arden Theatre Company's 2019-20 Children's Theatre season includes two shows that will delight kids of all ages, and the kid-at-heart in all of us.

"We are thrilled to be bringing two brilliant stories to life for Arden Children's

Theatre next season," said Artistic Director Terry Nolen. "We are committed to bringing the same resources and commitment to excellence to these productions as we do to the rest of our season. Our kids deserve our very best, and we strive to make theatre that will inspire, delight and, hopefully, remember for many years to come."

The Children's Theatre season begins with a brand new production of THE SNOW QUEEN, adapted by Charles Way from the story by Hans Christian Andersen. Directed by Arden Children's Theatre favorite Whit MacLaughlin, THE SNOW QUEEN will transport audiences on a journey through the four seasons. When Gerda's best friend is captured by the Snow Queen, it is up to her to rescue him from the icy palace. This creative and action-packed show celebrates the adventure of growing up and the magical power of friendship. (November 27, 2019 - January 26, 2020, F. Otto Haas Stage)

In the spring, everyone's favorite feline returns to the Arden. Dr. Suess' THE CAT IN THE HAT, adapted by Katie Mitchell, returns to Philadelphia, complete with the characters and zany antics everyone loves. Directed by Doug Hara and Steve Pacek, this production of Dr. Seuss's treasured children's story is full of joy and mischief. Will a pair of siblings restore order before Mom gets home, or will they be swept away by Cat's infectious energy? Featuring puppets, juggling, and other theatrical magic, THE CAT IN THE HAT will entertain audiences of all ages. (April 8 - June 7, 2020, Arcadia Stage)

Subscribers can save up to 40% by purchasing both shows at once for the 2019-20 Children's Theatre Season at the Arden. The company offers parking and dining discounts for subscribers, plus quick and easy exchanges up to 24 hours before the performance to accommodate busy family schedules. Single tickets to both THE SNOW QUEEN and THE CAT IN THE HAT go on sale later in Fall 2019.

For more information, or to purchase a subscription, visit ardentheatre.org.





