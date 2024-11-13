ANASTASIA And More Come To Bucks County Playhouse This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Festive cabarets, a big, beautiful family musical and a one-of-a-kind theatrical rummage sale are part of the holiday activities scheduled at Bucks County Playhouse in November and December.

MAINSTAGE: Anastasia: The Musical

November 22, 2024 – January 5, 2025

Bucks County Playhouse, 70 S. Main Street, New Hope, PA

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the “Ragtime,” this dazzling show transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. Shows are Tuesday – Sunday. Prices for this event begin at $39 and are subject to dynamic pricing. For a complete schedule and information, visit BucksCountyPlayhouse.org.

SPECIAL EVENT: Props and Frocks Rummage Sale

Saturday, November 23 from 10:00 am - 7:30 pm

Sunday, November 24 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Playhouse Barn at Bucks County Playhouse, 70 S. Main Street, New Hope, PA

Go shopping in the Playhouse’s closet! The Props and Frocks Sale features a variety of clothing and accessories for all genders and all ages — pulled from the Playhouse’s costume collection. Among the items for sale are antique dresses, business wear, evening wear and more. There will also be dance shoes in multiple sizes. Specialty items include Pink Lady and T-Bird Jackets from the recent production of “Grease,” dresses worn by Candace Bushnell and Marilu Henner, thigh-high red boots from “Kinky Boots,” and more.

CABARET: Edmund Bagnell – “Home for the Holidays”

Wednesday, December 4 at 7:30 pm

Playhouse Barn at Bucks County Playhouse, 70 S. Main Street, New Hope, PA

Edmund Bagnell, internationally touring singer and violinist and star of Well Strung, returns to Bucks County Playhouse with his heartwarming show, “Home for the Holidays.” The countdown to the holidays is on, and through music and humor Bagnell shares his heartfelt recipe for a perfectly imperfect holiday season.

CABARET: Darius de Haas – “Let Me Carry You This Christmas”

Wednesday, December 11 at 7:30 pm (Sold Out)

Thursday, December 12 at 7:00 pm

Playhouse Barn at Bucks County Playhouse, 70 S. Main Street, New Hope, PA

Broadway and Lambertville, NJ’s Darius de Haas (Broadway’s “Rent” and Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) brings his acclaimed holiday show, “Let Me Carry You This Christmas” to Bucks County Playhouse Barn, Wednesday, December 11 at 7:30 pm and Thursday, December 12 at 7:00 pm. (Note: Tickets to the December 11 show are sold out. Seating is still available for Thursday, December 12). De Haas shares his love of the holiday season, along with messages of celebration, love and remembrance. In his cabaret, De Haas shares his musical spin on classics like “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and “Silent Night” to more contemporary holiday songs like “This Christmas” “Cold,” and much more.

The cabaret performances will take place in the Playhouse Barn, directly in front of the Playhouse. Tickets to Bagnell’s and De Haas’s performances are $55 plus a $25 per person drink minimum. Doors open one hour prior to the performance. Seating is strictly limited. For information visit BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or call the Box Office at 215.862.2121.

