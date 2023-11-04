A CHRISTMAS CINDERELLA Comes to Emmaus, PA this December

A holiday twist on a fairytale classic.

By: Nov. 04, 2023

"A Christmas Cinderella" will play at Star of the Day, December 1-3, 2023. Tickets for "A Christmas Cinderella" are available now and be purchased by visiting the link below.

With a fresh take on this classic tale of a young woman who is transformed from chamber maid to a princess, this holiday twist serves up heartfelt warmth, humor, and magic! We invite audience members young and young-at-heart to celebrate the holidays with Cinderella, her cheese-loving friends, and of course Santa! Scenic elements, designed by Mickey Brown, will help bring this beloved story to life along with fun and colorful costumes.

Gabriella Montero, who plays the title character, is a student at Lower Macungie Middle School and has performed with Star of the Day and other Lehigh Valley theatres over the past several years. This up-and-coming talent will also open for The Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall later in December. Rounding out the cast is Cameron Smith as Prince Charming, Isabella Robbins as The Fairy Godmother, Mia Moyer as the Stepmother, Olivia Davison and Isabella Oviedo as the evil stepsisters, Beckett Schuster as the King, Matthew Oviedo as the King's courier, Jack Ruch and Giana Jachowicz as the Narrators, Kadence Metter, Korina Doundas, Vega Rivas Alarcon, Nick Ruch as the mice. A Christmas Cinderella is part of Star of the Day's Fall Spotlight Academy, an important part of their educational programming providing acting, voice, and movement training for young performers in the Lehigh Valley. The show is directed by Kirsten Almeida, Stage Managed by Kyleigh Vicoso, and classroom instructors Krista Metter and Emma Fliszar.


A Christmas Cinderella - Star of the Day

Friday, December 1, 2023, 7PM

Saturday, December 2, 2023, 7PM

Sunday, December 3, 2023, 3PM

TICKETS

Tickets are on sale to the public for $15. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting Click Here or at the Star of the Day box office the day of the show 30 minutes prior to showtime. Group sales of 10 or more are available by contacting info@staroftheday.org.

Star of the Day performs at St. John's UCC, 139 N. 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049. The building is accessible and free parking is available.

 




