1812 Productions Prepares For THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS: THE ELECTION SPECIAL

1812 Productions is back with the 2024 edition of This Is The Week That Is, but with a special focus that only 2024 could provide: The Election Special. This must-see theatrical event offers a comedic survival guide on the chaos of this very (very) long Presidential Election cycle. Running from October 3, 2024 to November 3, 2024, this beloved Philadelphia tradition returns with biting satire, musical parodies, and improvised comedy that keeps pace with the latest election headlines.

"This year's election has already proven to be one for the books," said Jennifer Childs, Producing Artistic Director, 1812 Productions, "Our team is ready to navigate the ups and downs with the humor and insight that This Is The Week That Is has become known for. It's the ultimate survival guide for anyone looking to laugh their way through the election season...if they can!"

Celebrating its 19th year as a staple of the Philadelphia theater season, this year's unique take on This Is The Week That Is promises an unforgettable experience, blending the best elements of SNL, The Daily Show, and The Carol Burnett Show. Audiences can expect a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud evening that takes a satirical swing at the state of the nation. Whether you're a political junkie or just trying to make it through to November, this show is the perfect remedy for election fatigue.

What sets this year's production apart is its ability to adapt to the ever-changing political landscape, especially during an election cycle that is unlike anything we've ever experienced. The ensemble, known for their versatility and quick thinking, will update content in real-time throughout the engagement, ensuring that each performance remains fresh, relevant, and outrageously funny. Whether it's a surprise debate gaffe (if a debate even happens), a breaking news scandal, or instructions on how to build a nuclear bunker, nothing is safe from the team's comedic lens.

The show features an ensemble of seasoned comedy professionals returning to the show, including Lexi Thammavong, Pax Ressler, Robyn Unger, Jennifer Childs, Sean Close, and, new to the company this year, Newton Buchanan. The cast is on a mission to tell the truth and make it funny. The show is inspired by the 1960s British television satire That Was The Week That Was, and created by Childs with a script written by the ensemble.

Tickets for This Is The Week That Is: The Election Special are on sale now and can be purchased through the 1812 Productions website at 1812productions.org. All performances take place at Plays and Players Theater, 1714 Delancey St, Philadelphia, PA.

