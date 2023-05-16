1812 Productions 2023/24 Season To Include Bruce Graham World Premiere, Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG, And More

1812 Productions will celebrate its 100th production in the 2023/24 Season,

1812 Productions will celebrate a major milestone with their 2023/24 season: Philadelphia's all-comedy theater company will present their 100th production in November 2023 with the return of their wildly popular This is the Week That Is. In addition to an all-new version of the political satire, the company will present a world premiere comedy and the Philadelphia professional premiere of a classic Harvey Fierstein play.

1812 Productions' General Manager Jaime Konowal says, "Heading into the 2023-2024 season, we're pleased to announce that we'll be starting the season with our 100th production! When 1812 was founded in 1997, we hit the stage with a straightforward mission: support Philadelphia artists and make people laugh. Now, 26 years and 99 productions later, we're looking back at the people we've met and the work we've shared, inspired to go for 100 more."

The 2023/24 season features:

This Is The Week That Is

November 24 - December 31, 2023

Written & Performed by the This Is The Week That Is ensemble:

Jennifer Childs, Sean Close, Pax Ressler, Jackie Soro, Lexi Thammavong, Brenson Thomas, and Robyn Unger

Part of The June & Steve Wolfson Family Foundation Series

The 2023-2024 season kicks off with 1812's 100th production. A celebrated part of the Philadelphia theatre season, This Is The Week That Is delivers signature satire and content that changes with the headlines. Inspired by the 1960s British television satire That Was The Week That Was, and created by Childs, This is the Week That Is features a script that changes nightly, improvised comedy, musical parodies, and a versatile cast of comedy pros. Audiences can expect a hilarious mix of SNL, The Daily Show, and The Carol Burnett Show.

The Flatlanders

A World Premiere!

January 25 - February 18, 2024

Written by Bruce Graham

Starring Jennifer Childs and Scott Greer

Part of The Phoebe & Otto Premiere Series

Honorary Producers: Debbie & Bob Fleischman

A Poconos blizzard puts a chill on a couple's relationship in this brisk comedic romp. Stuck in a cabin belonging to total strangers, "flatlanders" Ronnie and Michael uncover truths, secrets, and new ways to heat things up between them. But will their relationship weather the storm? Starring real life couple Jennifer Childs and Scott Greer, The Flatlanders is written by celebrated playwright Bruce Graham, a multi-time Barrymore Award winner whose previous work has been named as a New York Times "Critics Pick."

Torch Song

Professional Regional Premiere!

April 25 - May 19, 2024

Written by Harvey Fierstein

Part of The Kim & David Adler Series

Hilarious and heart-wrenching, Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect. This all-too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home is making its professional regional premiere at 1812.

Subscribers to 1812 Productions receive no additional handling fees on non-subscription tickets; discounted tickets to select special events; a special 50% discount pass to bring a friend to any show; and free ticket exchanges up to 24 hours before the performance. For more information, or to subscribe, visit Click Here.


close sound sound