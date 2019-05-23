1812 Productions 2019-2020 Season Announced

1812 Productions is pleased to announce its 2019-2020 theatre season. The 2019-2020 season features a Philadelphia premiere from playwright Jen Silverman and three 1812 original works, including the audience favorite This Is The Week That Is and a world premiere musical Tyndale Place.



The season begins with Jen Silverman's lauded two-hander The Roommate. The Roommate is the story of Sharon and Robyn, two women in their mid-fifties, sharing a house in Iowa City. Sharon is recently divorced, Robyn is on the run, and both are in need of a chance to start over. Part Odd Couple, part Breaking Bad, The Roommate is a revealing and affecting comedy about what it takes to reroute your life,and what happens when the wheels come off. The Roommate stars Jennifer Childs and Grace Gonglewski and is directed by Harriet Power. The Roommate will play September 26 thru October 20, 2019. Opening Night will be Wednesday, October 2 at 7pm. The Roommate is part of The Kim & David Adler Series.



The season continues with 1812 Productions' annual political comedy This Is The Week That Is. A celebrated part of the Philadelphia theatre season for the past 14 years, This Is The Week That Is delivers signature political satire, sketch comedy, and musical parodies featuring content that changes with the headlines. This season's production will be created and performed by veteran cast members Justin Jain, Sean Close, Tanaquil Márquez, and Dave Jadico. The production also welcomes its newest ensemble member Brett Robinson who is making her 1812 Productions debut. This Is The Week That Is will play from November 29, 2019 thru January 5, 2020. Opening Night will be Wednesday, December 4 at 7pm. This Is The Week That Is is part of The June & Steve Wolfson Family Foundation Series and welcomes Honorary Producer Terry Graboyes.



1812 Productions will close its season with Tyndale Place, a new musical comedy written by Jennifer Childs and Monica Stephenson, the creative partnership behind 1812 Productions' hit musical The Carols in 2016. A project two years in the making, Tyndale Place is the second in a planned trilogy of period musicals about women in America. Inspired by the early life of her mother, Ms. Childs placed Tyndale Place in a homogenous American suburb in 1953. At the end of cul-de-sac, three housewives lead quiet lives of childcare, housework, and bridge on Fridays. When a new neighbor joins their clique, a former factory worker during the war, the ladies of Tyndale Place are introduced to a new way of life-one they never knew they wanted. Tyndale Place will star Rachel Camp, Eileen Cella, Emily Kleimo, Lee Minora, and Ben Dibble. The production will be directed by Tracy Brigden, former Artistic Director of City Theatre Company in Pittsburgh. Brigden, known for years of shepherding new works to stage, makes her 1812 Productions debut with Tyndale Place. The show's workshop and development process will continue through its 2020 premiere. Tyndale Place will play from April 23 thru May 17, 2020. Opening Night will be Wednesday, April 29 at 7pm. Tyndale Place is part of The Phoebe and Otto Premiere Series.



2019-2020 Special Limited Engagements



As This Is The Week That Is plays through the month of December, we will also present a the holiday engagement, Joy to the World. Joy to the World is an original family cabaret created and performed by Philadelphia theatre dynamo Joilet Harris. Joy to the World will be performed Monday, December 16, 2019.



In spring of 2020, 1812 Productions is pleased to present a co-production with Act II Playhouse, Together Again for the First Time. Together Again for the First Time is a new comedy cabaret from long-time friends and collaborators Tony Braithwaite and Jennifer Childs. For 20 years, Braithwaite and Childs have drawn inspiration from classic double acts to create new comedy revues. In Together Again for the First Time, the duo is crafting original material culled from their years-long partnership and pairing it with a set list of ranging from musical theatre to disco. Braithwaite and Childs also reunite with Owen Robbins, their longtime musical director, who joins the pair at the piano. Together Again for the First Time will play for 10 performances from February 12 thru February 23, 2020. Opening Night will be Thursday, February 13 at 8pm.



With a myriad of new works under consideration and in development, further programming will be announced during the 2019-2020 season.



All performances during our 2019-2020 season will take place at Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Place in Center City Philadelphia. Tickets and information can be found at www.1812productions.org or 215-592-9560.



1812 Productions 2019-2020 Season



Philadelphia Premiere

The Roommate

Written by Jen Silverman

Starring Jennifer Childs and Grace Gonglewski

Directed by Harriet Power

September 26 thru October 20, 2019

Opens Wednesday, October 2 at 7pm



This Is The Week That Is

Written & Performed by

Justin Jain, Sean Close, Tanaquil Márquez, Dave Jadico, and Brett Robinson

November 29,2019 thru January 5, 2020

Opens Wednesday, December 4 at 7pm



Joy to the World

Created and Performed by Joilet Harris

December 16, 2019 at 8pm



Co-Production with Act II Playhouse

Together Again for the First Time

Created and Performed by Tony Braithwaite and Jennifer Childs

February 12 thru 23, 2020

Opens Thursday, February 13 at 8pm



World Premiere

Tyndale Place

Book and Lyrics by Jennifer Childs

Music by Monica Stephenson

Starring Eileen Cella, Rachel Camp, Emily Kleimo, Lee Minora, and Ben Dibble

Directed by Tracy Brigden

April 23 thru May 17, 2020

Opens Wednesday, April 27 at 7pm





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You