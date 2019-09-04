11th Hour Theatre Company Presents FALSETTOS in Concert

11th Hour Theatre Company presents the Tony-Award winning musical FALSETTOS in concert. This poignant show dealing with nuances of religion and sexuality is directed by local favorite Jennie Eisenhower and music directed by Dan Matarrazo. Performances will run October 12th-20th, 2019 at Christ Church Neighborhood House. Called "the perfect musical" by the New York Times, tickets are $19-$36 (including a $4 processing fee) and can be purchased online at www.11thhourtheatrecompany.org or by phone at 267-987-9865.



"As a parent in a queer, blended family, I personally love that FALSETTOS explores the complications of navigating an unconventional family structure - and how it isn't blood alone that makes a family, but love, friendship, and even shared adversities and trauma," says director Jennie Eisenhower.

FALSETTOS focuses on Marvin (played by Steve Pacek), a Jewish man who seems to have a perfect life with his wife Trina and their loving son Jason. After a series of monumental life changes, including falling in love with another man and leaving his wife, he is forced to reckon with his views on love, responsibility, relationships and what it truly means to be a family.

This timely and relatable story (book by James Lapine) is paired with music that won the Tony in 1992 for Best Original Score. Eisenhower comments, "William Finn is so talented and the complexity, beauty, humor and heart he is somehow able to bring to the whole score is beyond incredible."

The show will begin performances Saturday, October 12th, with press opening Sunday, October 13th at 3pm. Shows run until October 20th, 2019 at Christ Church Neighborhood House. The cast includes: Steve Pacek, Jenna Pinchbeck, Sav Souza, Sam Nagel, Kevin Murray, and Vincent Crocilla.

