Upcoming Lineup Announced For the Belmont Filmhouse

Spring is finally here, but if you're in need of somewhere to shelter from all the sunshine, Belmont Filmhouse has got an absolutely stunning line-up of film to keep you busy.

The deservedly hyped, The Worst Person in the World is now showing at Belmont Filmhouse, a film that's sure to break your heart and put it back together again.

In celebration of awards season, Belmont Filmhouse is offering audiences another chance to experience some of the biggest Oscars 2022 contenders, including Nightmare Alley, Parallel Mothers and The Power of the Dog (28 -31 March). Licorice Pizza, Dune, West Side Story and The Lost Daughter (1 - 7 April) and Drive My Car (8 - 14 April).

Also arriving at the Belmont on 1 April is Cyrano, the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle and Berta Basholli's blistering feature debut, Hive (2 - 7 April).

Friday 8 April brings some recent hits from this year's Glasgow Film Festival including The Outfit starring Mark Rylance, a tale of youth rebellion in Murina and The Novice, the feature debut for writer-director Lauren Hadaway which is a daring and gripping take on obsession featuring an astounding lead performance.

Not to be missed is The Hermit of Trieg (8-10 April), a fascinating examination of the vulnerability of old age and the awe and wonder of a life, dark tragicomedy The Sacred Spirit (11 - 14 April) and Three Floors (11 - 14 April), an adaptation of Eshkol Nevoís' bestselling book.

Audiences can also look forward to a screening of Rebel Dykes on 9 April, a documentary telling the untold story of a community of women in 1980s post-punk. This special screening will be followed by a discussion and performance.

Belmont Filmhouse Juniors

Films for a younger audience every Saturday and Sunday! Tickets cost £5 per person

· Sat 2 & Sun 3 April - Sing 2

· Sat 9 and Sun 10 April - The Last Unicorn

