Season Adjustment Announced For CITY OF GOLD in Perth

City of Gold by Meyne Wyatt will be proceeding in Perth next month. The season dates have had to be adjusted so that key artists can continue to lead this compelling production for WA audiences.

City of Gold will have its WA premiere, thanks to the great support of the Western Australian Department of Health, Western Australian Police and the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries, who have worked so tirelessly with BLACK SWAN, alongside Perth Festival, our co-producers Sydney Theatre Company, and the show's creative team.

Please note that the season dates have been adjusted to 17 - 27 March, with preview performances on Thursday 17 and Friday 18 March, opening night on Saturday 19 March and closing on Sunday

27 March.

With the shortened season, tickets will be in high demand, and we encourage people to book early to one of only 13 performances at Heath Ledger Theatre.

"We are deeply grateful to be able to bring this powerful and important story home to Western Australia. Our hearts go out to the artists, the patrons, and the wider community who have been impacted by the recent COVID related disruptions," Artistic Director Clare Watson said.



Executive Director Rick Heath added, "Many stars have had to align to get to this point. Making City of Gold possible was genuinely a collective effort. Many people, in and outside the company, came together to ensure the delivery of this extraordinary work.

"We're particularly grateful to the State Government for their cooperation. This reflects our strength as a company and our commitment to our purpose; creating brave and playful conversations through the work we present on stage. This is exactly what we do, even in the face of significant challenges."



All ticketholders who have been impacted by the change in dates have been contacted by their respective ticket sellers.

We encourage the public to continue exploring and enjoying the plethora of other arts and culture activity that is taking place over the coming weeks as part of Perth Festival and FRINGE WORLD Festival, as well as other arts organisations in and around the city.

For more information on BLACK SWAN's 2022 Season KIN, please visit bsstc.com.au.



City of Gold by Meyne Wyatt is playing at Heath Ledger Theatre from 17 March - 27 March.

Book now at bsstc.com.au or by calling the BLACK SWAN ticketing office on 08 6212 9300.

