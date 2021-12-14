Saint-Saëns On Swan! A Shimmering Perth Summer Comes To Life With Two Concert Pianists In New Puppetry Show

The shimmering sounds of a Perth summer come to life when Spare Parts Puppet Theatre presents a unique theatrical production of French composer Camille Saint-Saëns' comic musical masterpiece, Carnival of the Animals for two pianos live on stage during the 2022 New Year holidays.

Featuring a dazzling menagerie of puppets with two outstanding concert pianists live on stage, Spare Parts production of Carnival of the Animals transposes Saint-Saëns' zoological fantasy to the banks of the Swan River. On one intensely beautiful day, we roam from ocean to hills listening in on the thoughts, wishes and dreams of the people of Perth and meet their animal alter-egos ranging from kangaroos to chickens to elephants.

Spare Parts is particularly thrilled to welcome acclaimed concert pianists, Tommy Seah and Yi-Yun Loei, and puppeteers, Tamara Creasey and Malek Domkoc, all of whom are making their debut with the company.

Director Michael Barlow (The Little Prince, Miss Lily's Feather Boa), who also co-devised the production with designer Leon Hendroff (The One Who Planted Trees, Rules of Summer), said it has been a magical experience transposing a beloved masterpiece to our beautiful city.

"We wanted to celebrate the playful musicality of Saint-Saëns' frothy score while at the same time develop and deepen the characters and story lines through the intimacy of the stage and the magic of puppetry," he said. "Carnival of Animals is a super summer romp that is a timeless celebration of what makes us human, our quirks, our dreams, and our ability to recognise ourselves in others. Carnival of the Animals is uplifting, insightful, and very funny-and it's feel-good energy will stay with you long after you leave the theatre."

Leon Hendroff's vividly designed puppets bring the animal menagerie to life, including kangaroos, birds, fish, tortoises, donkeys and the famous lion, elephant, and swan characters. Australian playwright Nick Enright's evocative words are voiced by a diverse range of Western Australians, with 14 voice artists highlighting the richness of the community we all live in, and time lapse visuals capture the breadth and beauty of the environments in and around the city.

The show runs for 50 minutes and is perfect for everyone from ages five and above. The premiere season runs from January 10-29 at Spare Parts' home theatre in Fremantle, Monday to Saturday with two shows daily at 10am and 1pm (public holidays excepted) and special twilight performances at 6.30pm on Fridays January 14, 21 and 28. Performances are on sale now. Book online 24/7 at www.sppt.asn.auor by calling 9335 5044.

Christmas Gift vouchers can also be purchased now in $25, $50, $100 denominations or an amount of your choice. They are valid for 3 years and can be redeemed online or at the Box Office to book any of our shows or fun merchandise. Order before December 17 for physical gift certificates to be received via post in time for Christmas or choose a print-at-home option for an instant gift even on Christmas Day! Available online or call 08 9335 5004.