Photos: Famed Musical EVITA Brought To Life At Stirling Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world-famous Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical Evita is coming to Stirling Theatre. See photos of the cast.

Directed by Jane Sherwood, the show chronicles the rise of Argentinian First Lady Eva – otherwise known as Evita.

Beloved by the people of Argentina, she became first lady at age 27 when her husband Juan Perón was elected president but, just six years later, died of cancer.

With captivating melodies including Don't Cry for Me Argentina, the musical Evita delves into her controversial journey from poverty to power.

“I have always loved this show, after seeing it in the 1980s,” Sherwood said.

“When I decided I was ready to tackle another musical, this was my first choice.”

Involved with the Perth theatre scene since 2005, Sherwood was a founding member of Phoenix Theatre and has been involved with the Old Mill, Stirling, Black Swan, Rag and Bone, Kwinana and Harbour Theatres, A lad in sane productions, ARENAarts, Life on Hold Productions, Fringe World, FiFi Productions and the Short+Sweet festival.

She has been named best director at the annual Finley Awards, Dramafest, South West Drama Festival, Hills Festival of Theatre and Harbour Theatre Awards.

More recently, Sherwood has appeared in Lady Willpower, Kate’s Story and The Actress, as well as the web series Slippery Business.

With her latest production, the main challenge is the size of the 26-strong cast.

“Evita is almost entirely sung, making it a challenge both vocally and in staging,” Sherwood said.

“The show also covers many times and places very quickly, which has added to the challenges while keeping it interesting and moving.”

Tickets

Evita plays at 7.30pm April 26, 27, May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11 with 2pm matinees April 28 and May 5. Tickets are $25, $22 concession and $20 members – book at trybooking.com/CKYZT. Stirling Theatre is at 25 Morris Place, Innaloo.