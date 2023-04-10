Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE MOUSETRAP At His Majesty's Theater

Agathat Christie's genre-defining play delights Perth audiences

Apr. 10, 2023  

THE MOUSETRAP is an outstanding play that truly lives up to its reputation as one of the greatest murder mysteries of all time. As part of its Australian tour to celebrate its 70th anniversary it is at His Majesty's Theatre, a setting that fits the play perfectly. The intrigue and suspense are there for all to see thanks to a simply brilliant cast, keeping the audience kept guessing until the very end by this seminal murder mystery. Director Robyn Nevin manages the layers of this one-set show perfectly, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats until the end.

Anna O'Byrne delivers a stunning performance as Mollie Ralston, imbuing the character with a sense of vulnerability and strength that makes her truly unforgettable. O'Byrne may have found fame as a musical leading lady, but her dramatic skills are well and truly brought to the fore here. Her chemistry with Alex Rathbeger, who plays her husband Giles Ralston, is palpable and adds a layer of depth to their characters' relationship. Rathbeger's character begins as a somewhat submissive husband but his confidence grows throughout, growing his character into the role of the man of the household whilst also protecting Ralson's secret.

Laurence Boxhall is a show-stealer in his portrayal of Christopher Wren, a quirky and eccentric character whose presence on stage is simply mesmerizing. His ability to capture the audience's attention is truly remarkable, and he delivers some of the play's most memorable lines with a perfect mix of humour and drama. Geraldine Turner is also outstanding as Mrs. Boyle, a sharp-tongued and cantankerous old woman who brings humour and the requisite coldness to the show. Her sharp wit mixes with the other characters brilliantly and her arguments with virtually every other character are as funny as they are insightful.

Adam Murphy is perfectly cast as Major Metcalf, a mysterious and enigmatic character who keeps the audience guessing until the very end. The Major is a big personality, and Murphy has a stage presence that perfectly suits his overbearing and overconfident character. Charlotte Friels is also excellent as Mrs. Casewell, a strong and independent woman who adds a sense of intrigue to the story. Her interactions with the other characters are fascinating, and Friels perfectly drives the suspense and mystery that underpin the show with her outstanding performance.

Tim Conroy plays Detective Trotter and his incisive performance is the sort of detective we come to expect from an Agatha Christie piece. Conroy slowly peels back the layers of each character through the course of his investigation and fits the role perfectly, presenting a character that is as much a familiar English detective archetype as it is Conroy's own creation of a smart and curious detective. For the opening, Chris Parker stepped into the role of Mr Paravacini (in place of Gerry Connolly). Parker made the character warm and entertaining, with Paravacini's openness about his secrets contrasting perfectly with the rest of the cast who do their best to keep their skeletons deep in the closet.

THE MOUSETRAP is the longest running West End show with a run almost double the length of its nearest rival, and this production shows clearly why the play has such longevity. Each character slots perfectly into the English post-war setting, but the depth, intrigue and mystery of the play are truly timeless, dragging the audience in and holding them until the final twist is revealed. It is always a treat to see a show with such production value, but the opportunity to see a show as big as THE MOUSETRAP is one that absolutely should not be missed.

THE MOUSETRAP is at His Majesty's Theater Perth until April 16. Tickets and more info from The Mousetrap Australia

