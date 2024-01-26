Review: CLUB KABARETT at L'Euro Grande

It’s Fringe World time again, and doesn’t it come around quickly! Perth and Northbridge have turned into a hive of activity where you can barely go anywhere without seeing an artist, ad, or a space converted into a performance venue. Whilst one of my favourite past times is to simply turn up and go to shows that sound appealing, there’s a handful of Perth Fringe staples that one should put into their schedule first every year, and Bernie Dieter’s CLUB KABARETT is certainly one of them. The show, as always, seems to capture the spirit of Fringe; daring, sexy, humourous, and with a little something for everyone.

Whilst cabaret style shows can often be disjointed and lacking flow, Bernie Dieter’s CLUB KABARETT has been carefully curated to control the mood, assisted by a three-piece live band that contributes greatly to the atmosphere. The performances are all flawless, but the atmosphere, staging and costumes combine to ensure that CLUB KABARETT lives up to its premise of having performers found from “the Dive bars and back-alleys of Europe.” Even in such a large space, there is a feeling of intimacy about the performance, anchored by Bernie Dieter’s natural entertainer style. There is the typical cabaret performances, but the show is still full of surprises and every performer has something up their sleeve that you won’t expect.. Each performer plays their part in the show to perfection to maintain the vibe, helped by two stagehands who are de facto performers given how closely they work with the show and the performance.

The show begins with Bernie Dieter’s signature crowd engagement, and the show begins with a fire dancer. The silk acrobatics, pole dancing, burlesque performance and contortionism may be somewhat expected in a show like this, but each piece is impressive, and even though some audience members begin with (and attempt to maintain) a steely resolve, by the end of the show there is not one audience member who can maintain stoicism, with a finale that is made to wow. Indeed, whilst the two hour show (including interval) is definitely one to see for the varied amazing performances, it would be worth the admission alone to realise- and see everyone else realise- the mechanics of the finale.

CLUB KABARETT remains a must-see at Fringe World, and this year’s iteration is more refined (and in a much bigger space) than previous years, whilst maintaining its signature grit and intimacy. Whatever you like, CLUB KABARETT has something for you, and remains the benchmark for Fringe shows.

Bernie Dieter’s CLUB KABARETT is at L’Euro Grande in Northbridge for the duration of Perth Fringe World, finishing on February 18. Tickets and more information from Click Here

Photos thanks to Perth Fringe World